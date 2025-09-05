South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceNorth-West University (NWU)Regent Business SchoolCambriLearnGordon Institute of Business ScienceOmni HR ConsultingOxford University PressAfdaTutor DoctorSaving Grace EducationUniversity of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    VUT partners with Standard Bank to lead hydrogen energy innovation

    The Standard Bank Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy has officially been launched at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), with the aim to advance research, innovation, and sustainable practices in South Africa’s hydrogen energy sector.
    5 Sep 2025
    5 Sep 2025
    Official launch of the Standard Bank Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy
    Official launch of the Standard Bank Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy

    The Centre of Excellence, made possible through Standard Bank’s support for Phase 1 of the project, will serve as a catalyst for clean energy solutions, positioning VUT as a global leader in hydrogen energy research. The initiative, which was first soft launched in March of this year, aligns with Standard Bank’s commitment to driving Africa’s green transition and contributing to a just energy future.

    Simone Cooper, head of business and commercial banking at Standard Bank South Africa, says, “Hydrogen energy is one of the most exciting frontiers in South Africa’s journey to a sustainable future.

    "By investing in this Centre of Excellence, Standard Bank is helping unlock the potential of research, academia, and finance working together to solve pressing energy challenges," Cooper continues. "Our commitment is not only to back innovation but also to ensure that solutions are inclusive, scalable, and capable of driving economic growth across the country and continent.”

    Professor Khehla Ndlovu, vice-chancellor and principal of the VUT, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership: “The Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy represents a milestone in VUT’s research journey. By combining academic expertise with Standard Bank’s leadership in sustainable finance, we are positioning South Africa at the forefront of hydrogen energy innovation.

    "This initiative will not only contribute to global research but also open new pathways for collaboration, investment, and economic development. Importantly, it will inspire our students and community to see themselves as active participants in shaping a sustainable future," Ndlovu concludes.

    The Centre has already attracted strong international interest, including partners from Europe, Asia, and Latin America, highlighting its potential to drive meaningful impact both regionally and globally. With the support of Standard Bank, VUT is the only African member of a 13-partner European consortium exploring hydrogen innovation, placing South Africa firmly on the map of global clean energy research.

    Read more: Standard Bank, Vaal University of Technology, research centre, Simone Cooper, hydrogen economy, Hydrogen energy
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz