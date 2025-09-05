VUT partners with Standard Bank to lead hydrogen energy innovation

The Standard Bank Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy has officially been launched at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), with the aim to advance research, innovation, and sustainable practices in South Africa’s hydrogen energy sector.

Official launch of the Standard Bank Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy

The Centre of Excellence, made possible through Standard Bank’s support for Phase 1 of the project, will serve as a catalyst for clean energy solutions, positioning VUT as a global leader in hydrogen energy research. The initiative, which was first soft launched in March of this year, aligns with Standard Bank’s commitment to driving Africa’s green transition and contributing to a just energy future.

Simone Cooper, head of business and commercial banking at Standard Bank South Africa, says, “Hydrogen energy is one of the most exciting frontiers in South Africa’s journey to a sustainable future.

"By investing in this Centre of Excellence, Standard Bank is helping unlock the potential of research, academia, and finance working together to solve pressing energy challenges," Cooper continues. "Our commitment is not only to back innovation but also to ensure that solutions are inclusive, scalable, and capable of driving economic growth across the country and continent.”

Professor Khehla Ndlovu, vice-chancellor and principal of the VUT, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership: “The Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy represents a milestone in VUT’s research journey. By combining academic expertise with Standard Bank’s leadership in sustainable finance, we are positioning South Africa at the forefront of hydrogen energy innovation.

"This initiative will not only contribute to global research but also open new pathways for collaboration, investment, and economic development. Importantly, it will inspire our students and community to see themselves as active participants in shaping a sustainable future," Ndlovu concludes.

The Centre has already attracted strong international interest, including partners from Europe, Asia, and Latin America, highlighting its potential to drive meaningful impact both regionally and globally. With the support of Standard Bank, VUT is the only African member of a 13-partner European consortium exploring hydrogen innovation, placing South Africa firmly on the map of global clean energy research.