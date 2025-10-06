In today's digital world, where attention spans are short and shortening, effective content-first UX design is the key to survival. Audiences aren't reading; they're skimming. They're not digesting what they consume; they're barely nibbling.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Murray Hamilton, content director, VML South Africa tackles the “should design inform copy or should copy inform design?”debate

To capture their attention – and more importantly, their time – you need to offer an experience so compelling, so intuitive, so helpful, that they willingly make that time-value exchange.

Content-first UX design is about creating that experience, putting the user's needs first and delivering the information they crave in a way that earns their trust while respecting their time.

Thinking user first

The same underlying design principles employed to craft highly intuitive and engaging user experiences on other platforms apply to websites, too.

That means retiring the old copy vs. design debate and thinking user-first.

When it comes to designing a digital interface, there is often a tussle between individuals within the discipline of copywriting and those creatives who focus on design.

The goal is to come to an agreeable answer to the question, “Should design inform copy or should copy inform design?” i.e. “Should the copy be shortened to fit in the box or should the box be made larger to accommodate the written copy?”

Philosophically, the only undeniably correct answer is simply “yes.”

However, to a pragmatist, and specifically one working in the digital marketing space, the answer should always be in the form of another question: “What would the target audience prefer to experience?”

This, in essence, is the basis of content-first user experience (UX) design.

Leading digital experiences

When Standard Bank CIB approached VML with the brief, “we want our website to be more accessible and engaging,” what they had ambitiously suggested was that their corporate banking website be refreshed to align with content-led, user-first UX design principles.

In other words, the largest bank by assets on the African continent wanted its corporate banking website to become more than an information hub; to become an interactive, engaging digital experience.

But how?

As VML CX experience design lead Yusuf Abrahams puts it, “When content becomes the interface, trust becomes the outcome.

“We put value-rich content at the heart of every experience, making it easier for our audience to navigate decisions with confidence and speed.”

This confluence of content marketing and audience-centric UX principles pushes design conversations beyond mere aesthetics. CIB's request, while seemingly focused on visuals, highlighted a deeper need: a user experience as intuitive and engaging as the best digital platforms.

Celeste Perumal, head, digital marketing for Standard Bank CIB describes the ask in more detail.“This project was born with four strategic objectives at its core: to showcase our capabilities, demonstrate our African presence, humanise our digital experience, and enhance site navigation.”

Evolving the CIB digital experience

CIB had recognised that their existing website, while informative, wasn't delivering the dynamic, engaging experience they wanted their clients to have.

Navigation needed streamlining, responsiveness needed improving, and the overall platform lacked the modern, human touch crucial for connecting with today's digital-savvy audience.

It was, as they described it, "an informative platform ready for evolution”.

Content-first approach

According to Perumal, their collaboration with VML began with an in-depth competitor analysis to assess their market positioning.

“This was followed by a deep dive into audience experience and behaviour, leveraging orchestrated neuroscience research alongside qualitative and quantitative studies conducted within the bank.

“Each insight uncovered through this process shaped the design methodology and informed our website approach.”

This collaborative spirit extended across marketing, product, and IT teams within Standard Bank, ensuring alignment between design, audience needs, and business objectives.

The website's architecture, design, and content strategy were reimagined, placing valuable, relevant content firmly at the forefront.

Key innovations included:

Premium, user-centred design: Moving beyond pure aesthetics, we prioritised clarity, accessibility, and ease of use.

Interactive map: Showcasing CIB's African footprint in an engaging and informative way.

Enhanced leadership profiles: Humanising the brand by highlighting the people behind CIB.

Mobile-first design: Recognising the increasing number of users accessing information on the go.

Measurable success

The impact was immediate and measurable. Just three months post-launch, Standard Bank CIB saw a 19% increase in unique visitors and a remarkable 38% rise in repeat visitors, demonstrating the website's newfound appeal.

Positive engagement from key African markets – Nigeria (21%), Kenya (17%), Angola (13%), and Ghana (8%) – further underscores this success.

As Anita Chetty, digital marketing manager at Standard Bank CIB explains, "We've seen remarkable results...demonstrating growing interest in our brand, expertise, and insights."

Key features like the interactive map, showcasing CIB's African footprint, the leadership section and curated, thought-provoking video content, also saw significant engagement increases.*

Impact includes:

45% increase in time spent on site

66% click-through rate on the hero banner video

20% increase in video engagement

What to take from this experience

By prioritising user needs and crafting an experience around valuable content, businesses can achieve tangible results.

Key takeaways:

Really know your audience: Don't just gather data; immerse yourself in their world. Understand their needs, behaviours, and motivations – what makes them tick?



Collaboration is key: Bring together the whole team – designers, developers, content strategists, and stakeholders – and make sure everyone's singing from the same hymn sheet.



That's how the magic happens.

*3 months post launch