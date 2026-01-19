FNB partners with Gift of the Givers for R3.7m disaster relief in flooded provinces

First National Bank (FNB) has committed R3.7m to support emergency flood relief in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, partnering with humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers.

Source: Supplied. Jacqui O’Sullivan, FNB Corporate Affairs Executive.

The donation will fund urgent aid for displaced families and frontline responders as communities grapple with extensive damage caused by severe flooding following recent storms that overwhelmed infrastructure and services.

Since 12 January 2026, heavy rainfall and widespread flooding have devastated numerous districts across the two provinces, damaging infrastructure, disrupting essential services, and displacing thousands of residents. Tragically, lives have been lost, and many families have been left without shelter or basic necessities.

FNB’s donation will enable the rapid deployment of relief including blankets, mattresses, hot meals, hygiene packs, and baby-care essentials for affected households. A portion of the funding is dedicated to supporting SANParks staff, many of whom have been directly impacted while continuing efforts to keep national parks safe and operational during the crisis.

“FNB is deeply rooted in South Africa’s communities, and we stand with those communities affected by this fierce flooding,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, FNB Corporate Affairs Executive. “Our contribution is aimed at supporting immediate humanitarian needs while also helping families to begin to rebuild.

“We thank Gift of the Givers for once again partnering with us to get help to those most affected, as quickly as possible, and we recognise the tireless work of the emergency services, relief agencies and officials, as they continue their rescue operations.”