    Gift of the Givers and MTN Foundation provide R400,000 for flood-affected communities

    In partnership with Gift of the Givers, the MTN Foundation has allocated R400,000 towards immediate humanitarian relief in flood-affected communities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
    28 Jan 2026
    Image credit: Reuters

    This funding will support the provision of food parcels, hygiene packs, blankets, and school stationery.

    The recipient communities include Mbawula Village in the Mopani District, Maphophe and Nkhotswi Villages in the Vhembe District, Majeje Village in Phalaborwa, and households across Mbombela and Nkomazi.

    MTN teams will join Gift of the Givers during the handover of relief goods next week.

    Connected

    Meanwhile, MTN’s network engineers and field teams have maintained connectivity across flood-affected regions.

    MTN teams have been deployed on the ground, delivering back-up power to critical sites, deploying generators where required, and prioritising repairs to damaged infrastructure with speed and precision.

    Working closely with emergency services, teams have ensured that all interventions are safe, coordinated and focused on the most urgent needs.

    MTN’s war rooms remain active 24/7, monitoring network performance, coordinating rapid response, and adapting as conditions evolve, ensuring communities remain connected during recovery.

    Moroke Mokhesi, MTN SA general manager for the northern region, said: “As communities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga begin the difficult journey from immediate response to recovery, our thoughts remain with every family affected by the floods.

    "South Africa is our home, and at MTN we recognise our responsibility to act in moments like these.

    "Through our partnership with Gift of the Givers, and through the dedication of our network teams working on the ground, we are providing practical support while ensuring people remain connected.

    "Everyone deserves access to communication, especially during times of disruption, and we are committed to keeping communities connected as they rebuild their lives.”

