MMA's ALC: Shoprite, Standard Bank, MTN, ABSA, and Unilever sign up

Local companies that have joined the AI Leadership Coalition (ALC) in South Africa working groups, include industry giants Shoprite, Standard Bank, MTN, ABSA, and Unilever.

The industry marketing body, the MMA Global, an industry marketing body, launched the ALC earlier this year, - the largest of its kind, with over 300 marketers from over 160 companies – and now it’s arrived in South Africa.

Formed due to the rapid pace of AI developments which is directly affecting business performance and their sector’s competitiveness, the MMA says the ALC initiative is among the most important marketing coalitions universally available.

“By driving strategic AI utilisation in marketing, the MMA’s ALC is intended as a forum for marketers to come together to explore, experiment, and execute groundbreaking AI initiatives that push the boundaries of what marketing can achieve, explains Sarah Utermark, country director for MMA South Africa.

“It will also enable the MMA to create ethical and impactful marketing strategies and innovative industry advancements that then can be shared as a means of constantly upskilling the South African marketing industry,” she adds.

How it works

Members choose one of four working groups to join:

Content and creative.

Measurement and attribution.

Audience development and media buying.

Responsible AI.



Through these working groups the ALC works to ensure that MMA's members remain leaders in this generation's most important frontier of technological innovation, by equipping them to unlock the power of AI.

Within these groups, they collaborate to apply AI: