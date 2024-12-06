UnitedHealthcare CEO shot dead

The chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare, a division of UnitedHealth Group, an American healthcare and insurance company headquartered in Minnesota, was fatally shot outside a luxury Midtown hotel in New York, on Wednesday, 5 December 2024.

Source: The late chief executive officer of United Healthcare Brian Thompson.

Brian Thompson, 50, was repeatedly shot by a masked gunman who had been lying in wait outside the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The assailant - who acted with chilling precision - used a firearm equipped with a silencer, and fled the scene.

The shooting occurred just over an hour before UnitedHealth's investors’ conference was set to start at the Hilton.

The gunman is at large.

Threats and controversies

The motive behind the hit remains unknown, however, those closest to Thompson have since confirmed that top executives at the company have of late received several death threats. They did not go into further detail.

A former senior security director at another major insurance company noted, however, “We had many threats from disgruntled members dissatisfied with their coverage, particularly those whose prescriptions…expired and would not be refilled". UnitedHealthcare has a contentious history of alleged claim rejections.

Meanwhile, in May, Thompson faced a lawsuit alleging fraud and illegal insider trading. The Hollywood Firefighters’ Pension Fund filed the case against UnitedHealth Group, chief executive officer Andrew Witty, executive chairman Stephen Hemsley, and Thompson.

The lawsuit claims the executives conspired to inflate the company’s stock by failing to disclose an ongoing US Justice Department antitrust investigation into the company.

Heightened CEO security

In the wake of Thompson's shooting, several major healthcare providers have since heightened personal security measures for their top executives.

Former Secret Service agent, Jonathan Wackrow highlighted the growing threats CEOs face, including workplace violence, disgruntled employees, and external criticism related to their companies' products or services, emphasising their role as the organisation's public face.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare,” a public statement from the company said.

“Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

Thompson, a Minnesota resident, joined UnitedHealthcare in 2004 and was appointed chief executive in 2021. Before stepping into this role, he served as chief executive officer of the company’s government programme's division, overseeing its Medicare and retirement businesses.

Thompson is survived by his wife, Paulette and two sons.