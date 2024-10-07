An emerging field: Minimally invasive radiology techniques for cancer pain

World Cancer Day, observed every 4 February, aims to raise awareness about cancer, encourage prevention and look at ways of improving a cancer patient’s quality of life. Interventional radiology plays a significant role in pain management for cancer patients.

Source: Supplied. Dr Winter performing a CT-guided interventional procedure.

Traditionally, radiology was used for diagnosing the cause of the pain but interventional radiology has changed this paradigm. Since American radiologist Charles Dotter, first used a guidewire and catheter to perform an interventional procedure in 1964, radiologists have become actively involved in intervention, including interventions for pain management. Today, many minimally invasive procedures are routinely performed in busy radiology departments.

Dr Arthur Winter, a radiologist at SCP Radiology says, ‘Interventional radiology has developed rapidly. Pain-management procedures are becoming a daily part of busy radiology departments and play a crucial role in managing pain for cancer patients.

"Cancer-related pain can be a significant burden, affecting patients' quality of life and hindering their ability to carry out daily activities," says Winter. "Radiology offers various techniques and treatments that help alleviate this pain effectively. These therapeutic interventions in pain management include image-guided interventional radiology procedures and radiation therapy."

Understanding pain

Pain is a signal from the nervous system to let you know that something is wrong in your body. It is transmitted in a complex interaction between specialised nerves, the spinal cord and the brain. It can take many forms, be localised to one part of the body or appear to be widespread.

The nature of cancer pain

Cancer pain can arise from multiple sources, including the tumour itself, which may invade or compress surrounding tissues, organs or nerves. Metastases, the spread of cancer to other parts of the body, can also cause significant pain. Additionally, pain can result from the treatment of cancer, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Multidisciplinary approach to pain management

Effective pain management for cancer patients requires a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach. Oncologists, radiologists, pain specialists and other healthcare providers collaborate to develop individualised care plans. Radiology is essential in both the diagnostic and therapeutic phases of this process, providing crucial insights and treatment options.

These personalised care plans, tailored to each patient's needs, ensure:



accurate diagnosis and identification of pain source or sources,

targeted and effective treatment interventions, and

ongoing monitoring and adjustment of pain-management strategies.

Imaging techniques

Diagnostic radiology initially uses various imaging techniques to identify the source and extent of pain in cancer patients. These techniques include: X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, PET scans and ultrasound.

By identifying the precise location and cause of pain, radiology can help:

determine the most appropriate interventions, such as surgery, radiation therapy or minimally invasive interventional procedures,

monitor the effectiveness of pain-management strategies and assist healthcare providers in making necessary adjustments, and

enable patients to avoid unnecessary treatments that may not address the underlying cause of their pain.

Interventional radiology

Interventional radiology uses minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat various conditions and, for cancer patients experiencing pain, it offers several effective treatments:

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA): This uses heat, generated by radiofrequency energy to destroy cancerous tissues – often to treat painful bone metastases or tumours that are difficult to reach surgically.

This uses heat, generated by radiofrequency energy to destroy cancerous tissues – often to treat painful bone metastases or tumours that are difficult to reach surgically. Cryoablation: Involves freezing cancerous tissues to destroy them. It is particularly useful for treating painful bone or soft tissue tumours, providing rapid pain relief

Involves freezing cancerous tissues to destroy them. It is particularly useful for treating painful bone or soft tissue tumours, providing rapid pain relief Nerve blocks: Involve the injection of anaesthetic agents or steroids near specific nerves to block pain signals. They can provide significant pain relief for patients with nerve-related pain.

Palliative radiation therapy

In this instance, radiologists are involved with planning imaging only. The actual radiotherapy is performed by the radiation therapist, who works under the supervision of a radiation oncologist. Palliative radiation therapy is specifically designed to relieve symptoms and improve the quality of life for cancer patients. It focuses on pain control and symptom management rather than curing the disease.

Radiation oncologists deliver targeted doses of radiation to cancerous tissues, this palliative radiation therapy can help:



reduce tumour size, alleviating pressure on surrounding tissues and nerves,

control bleeding or ulceration caused by tumours, and

provide rapid pain relief, often within days to weeks of treatment.

Improving quality of life

Winter highlights that chronic pain can significantly diminish quality of life and contribute to depression, particularly in patients with underlying cancer. "These patients, in particular, should be considered for interventional procedures. For instance, there are highly effective treatments available to manage pain associated with pancreatic and pelvic cancers," he says.

"Specialists, such as oncologists and neurologists, acknowledge the significant role of interventional radiology in pain management and collaborate closely with us to support their patients.

"As a rapidly advancing branch of radiology, it provides minimally invasive solutions and it is incredibly rewarding to witness patients regain their quality of life through effective symptom relief."