Advanced medical imaging system signals a new era for South African oncology

In a groundbreaking development for regional healthcare, the first pay-per-use PET-CT scanner in South Africa has been commissioned through an innovative Equipment-as-a-Service model introduced by Ease.

Source: Supplied. Nuclear physician Phumudzo Nemutaduni, Nuclear Med.

The state-of-the-art technology, installed in collaboration with Ikani Consulting, trading as Nuclear Med Group, and Precision Nuclear Oncology and Theranostics (PNOAT)—a provider of nuclear medicine services—brings advanced diagnostic tools to patients across South Africa and the broader Southern African region.

Located at the Precision Nuclear Oncology and Theranostics facility in Rustenburg, North West Province, this PET-CT scanner marks the second installation of advanced medical technology in South Africa by Ease and its first PET-CT deployment in Africa.

This milestone aligns with Ease's mission to expand access to life-saving technology and improve healthcare delivery in underserved communities.

PET-CT scanners combine the precision of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and the anatomical detail of Computed Tomography (CT), enabling healthcare providers to detect diseases at the cellular level.

This integration supports earlier diagnoses, tailored treatment plans, and real-time monitoring of treatment efficacy for cancer and other diseases. The scanner is also a critical tool in other areas including neurological and cardiac assessments.

Expanding healthcare access

This installation provides more than 5.4 million residents of the North West Province, as well as patients from nearby countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana, with improved access to advanced cancer imaging. By eliminating the need for long-distance travel to specialised centres, the PET-CT scanner reduces patient costs while significantly improving healthcare outcomes.

Ease's pay-per-use model is revolutionising how healthcare facilities acquire cutting-edge medical equipment by eliminating significant upfront capital costs.

“Our goal is to make modern medical equipment accessible across Africa through our innovative pay-per-use model,” said Imraan Soomra, chief executive officer of Ease. “With four installations already serving patients in South Africa and Ghana, we are committed to continuing our growth and expanding access to life-saving technologies.”

Led by trailblazing nuclear physician Phumudzo Nemutaduni, Nuclear Med Group has been serving patients across South Africa and neighbouring countries with nuclear medicine imaging and therapy using gamma cameras. The addition of a PET-CT scanner significantly enhances its diagnostic capabilities, particularly for cancer patients.

“Ease’s innovative pay-per-use model is a game-changer for healthcare providers like us,” said Nemutaduni. "It allows access to state-of-the-art technology without the burden of upfront costs, empowering us to enhance diagnostic capabilities, provide individualised therapy, and extend life-saving care to more patients. This will serve as a powerful tool to improve healthcare in the North West Province.

“Partnering with Nemutaduni aligns with our mission to empower visionaries who are shaping a better future,” said Kanyinsola Oyeyinka, VP of Healthcare at Ease.

“This partnership underscores Ease's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and innovation by providing tools and resources to those who are creating a lasting impact. By introducing the first pay-per-use PET-CT scanner in South Africa, we are transforming access to advanced imaging technology and empowering providers to deliver even better care.”