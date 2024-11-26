Icon honours a legacy in cancer care at Arcadia Oncology Centre in Pretoria

Like father, like son…Icon and DMO recently celebrated the installation of a brand new Varian linear accelerator at its Arcadia unit, situated in Mediclinic Meulmed Hospital. In this picture are Drs George and Ingo de Meulenare, father and son, both oncologists. In 1976, Georges bought a cobalt radiation unit in Bulowayo, transporting it across the Limpopo himself on the back of a Toyota Dyna truck. It was the second unit in SA, the first in Gauteng. Dr Ingo is now a leading South African radiation oncologist at DMO Oncology, continuing in the pioneering spirit of his father. The bunker looks different, the tech is on a whole different level, but the need to provide excellent cancer care to all South Africans, remains the same. Missing from this picture is Georges’ brother, Robbie, who was in practice with both for many years.

The Arcadia Oncology Centre is home to De Mûelenaere Oncology (DMO), a respected group of radiation oncologists with a legacy of providing cancer treatment since the mid-seventies. As one of the founding members of the Icon Oncology network, DMO provides patient-centric treatment in a supportive environment, ensuring patients receive care throughout their treatment journeys.

In attendance were Drs Georges and Ingo de Mûelenaere - a father-son duo whose legacy in oncology spans decades. In 1976, Dr Georges de Meulenaere transported a cobalt radiation unit across the Limpopo himself, establishing the second radiotherapy unit in South Africa and the first in Gauteng. Today, his son, Dr Ingo de Mûelenaere, continues this pioneering spirit as a leading radiation oncologist at DMO Oncology.

The installation of the Varian VitalBeam aligns with Icon Oncology’s ongoing commitment to improving cancer care accessibility and advancing treatment outcomes through innovation and patient-centred solutions.

The Icon Arcadia Oncology Centre reopening was celebrated by the team of resident oncologists from DMO, the Icon Radiotherapy team and the Icon senior management team. Founding partner and pioneer, Dr Georges de Meulenaere did the ribbon cutting.

“At Icon Oncology, we believe that investing in advanced technology is essential to expanding access to high-quality cancer care for all South Africans. By equipping our centres with the latest treatment innovations, we can reach more patients, enhance treatment precision, and improve outcomes. This commitment to technology-driven care enables us to meet the growing demand for accessible, effective cancer treatment across the country,” says Dr Ernst Marais, COO of Icon Oncology.

Enhanced precision and patient comfort

The Varian VitalBeam is engineered with advanced capabilities that allow oncologists to deliver radiation treatments with unprecedented precision. This high-level accuracy is particularly beneficial in targeting tumours closely surrounded by sensitive tissues, such as the head, neck, or lung areas. With VitalBeam, treatments are also delivered in shorter sessions, resulting in a more streamlined and comfortable experience for patients.

Radiation oncologist Dr Cattleya Gaspar emphasised the significance of this addition: “The Varian VitalBeam offers a transformative step forward for our patients at Arcadia. Not only does it allow us to deliver highly targeted radiation to shrink tumours with incredible precision, but the machine’s enhanced imaging capabilities give us greater control throughout the treatment process. This ensures that we’re delivering the most effective dose possible while protecting the healthy tissue surrounding the tumour.”

Dr Marlene Soares, a radiation oncologist at the unit, highlighted the patient experience improvements: “Undergoing cancer treatment can be challenging for patients, and we are dedicated to making this journey as smooth as possible. The VitalBeam’s design minimises treatment time, reduces noise, and creates a more relaxed environment for patients during their sessions. This new equipment allows us to provide world-class care while ensuring that patients are comfortable and confident in their treatment.”

The Varian VitalBeam installation at Arcadia marks another important milestone in Icon Oncology’s nationwide expansion of advanced cancer treatment technology. This investment reflects Icon’s dedication to bringing the highest standards of care and innovation to communities across South Africa, making lifesaving treatments more accessible and improving the quality of life for patients.

