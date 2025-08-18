South Africa
    Wilgers Oncology Centre unveils advanced radiotherapy technology to elevate cancer care in Pretoria

    Icon Oncology, has officially launched its upgraded radiotherapy suite at the Wilgers Oncology Centre in Pretoria, marking a significant step forward in delivering world-class, patient-centred cancer care to the community.
    Issued by Icon Oncology
    18 Aug 2025
    18 Aug 2025
    The Icon Radiotherapy team pictured in the bunker at the Wilgers Oncology Centre. Front left to right: Robyn Windvogel, Rochelle Oosthuizen, Marisa Goosen, Toekie Wiltz (back), Jurinda Spies (front), Ronelle Pieters (back), Maresia Bruwer (MP, in front), Kamogelo Lesenya, Rina Boshoff (back), Karen Jacobs (back), Najmunnisha Gafoor (front), Zulfat Bavugamenshi (back), Marike Janse van Vuuren, Lizl Page (RBM), Anthony Pederson (Icon CEO), Klaryn Laidlaw (front)

    The joint initiative between Icon, ABJ Oncology and Life Healthcare was celebrated at the Wilgers Oncology Centre on Thursday, 14 August. This investment ensures that patients can access leading-edge treatment close to home and with minimal disruption to their lives.

    The unit now features the Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator, combined with the VisionRT AlignRT system and Hexapod (6DOF) treatment couch, enabling unparalleled precision in cancer treatment. These innovations support advanced therapies such as Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) and Deep Inspiration Breath Hold (DIBH), improving accuracy, reducing treatment times, and protecting surrounding healthy tissue.

    Leadership perspectives

    Anthony Pedersen, CEO of Icon Oncology, says the launch is about much more than new equipment: “The installation of the Elekta Versa HD at Wilgers demonstrates our commitment to improving both access and quality of cancer care in South Africa. It’s about empowering our teams to deliver treatments that are more precise, faster, and more comfortable, all while ensuring that patients feel supported and respected throughout their journey.”

    Dr Samuel Fourie, clinical radiation oncologist at ABJ Oncology, emphasises the direct benefits for patients: “With the Versa HD and VisionRT system, we are able to deliver radiotherapy with exceptional accuracy while making the experience as comfortable as possible. Shorter sessions, safer targeting, and a focus on patient dignity are at the core of what we do.”

    Paul Hempson, service manager – Middle East, Africa, Elekta, highlights the value of the partnership: “Our collaboration with Icon Oncology ensures that South African patients have access to the same cutting-edge technology found in leading cancer centres worldwide. The Versa HD gives clinicians the tools they need to achieve excellent outcomes while keeping patient safety and comfort at the forefront.”

    The Ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by the oncologists of ABJ Oncology and other project stakeholders: From left to right: Modise Ngxanga – Bopa Maruo, Dr Maritha Rossouw, Dr Samuel Fourie, Dr Tandiswa Lusu - centre, Dr Wilhelm Van Zijl, Jackie Simonato - Life Wilgers hospital manager, Nthime Khoele – Bopa Maruo and Anthony Pederson – Icon CEO.
    Care designed around people

    Beyond technology, the Wilgers Oncology Centre is a warm, welcoming, and dignified environment. Patients are supported by an experienced multidisciplinary team, including oncologists, radiotherapists, and medical physicists, who work closely together to deliver coordinated, evidence-based care.

    The unit forms part of Icon Oncology’s national network, representing 80% of private-practice oncologists in South Africa. This means patients benefit from shared expertise, consistent treatment protocols, and integrated services that reduce costs and improve outcomes.

    Celebrating progress in Pretoria

    The launch event brought together oncologists, healthcare partners, and stakeholders, including representatives from Life Healthcare, ABJ Oncology, Elekta, and VisionRT, and ABJ Oncology. Guests toured the facility, observed technology demonstrations, and participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark this important milestone for the Pretoria oncology community.

    Icon Oncology
    Icon Oncology is a national network of oncology specialists who has pioneered the move to value-based care and are committed to increasing the access to quality cancer care in Southern Africa.
