Investing in cancer care for all South Africans

Icon Oncology is proud to announce the opening of applications for its 2025 Social Grants Programme, a key initiative aimed at fostering growth within the oncology and supporting services sector. This programme provides funding to individuals, small businesses, and NGOs whose initiatives align with broad-based Black economic empowerment (BBBEE) principles, helping to make quality cancer care more accessible to all South Africans.

The Social Economic Development (SED) Committee demonstrates Icon Oncology’s commitment to giving cancer patients the best opportunity to lead healthier lives through supporting relevant opportunities.

Jennifer Fuller takes over as chair for 2025 and beyond. “I want to thank Bev Sebastian for all her hard work on the committee. I am excited to continue the work started in 2022 and continue to support South Africans on their cancer journey. Making a tangible difference in the lives of patients is our goal and we are proud to share some of the successes from last year.”

Building success

The SED Committee saw great progress and success across 2024, the Grant Programme awarded a R100,000 grant to fund a part time consultant to raise funds for the Johnson Rose Cancer Foundation. This grant continues into 2025, where we hope its impact will be exponential.

The SED offered treatment to six uninsured early breast cancer patients. These patients were supported through their whole cancer journey and by the end of November 2024 all six had started treatment at The Oncology Centre in Berea, Durban.

Icon Oncology is committed to ensuring that the future of cancer care in South Africa is of the highest level, and the SED committee's work supports that. We focus not just on NGOs and start-ups, but also on supporting students attaining higher education in oncology fields. In 2024 we awarded 20 bursaries, 15 of these students were Black and four were supported at a masters level.

Last year we continued our relationship with Reach for Recovery South Africa. This entity provides a prosthesis support service programme to breast cancer survivors and this grant has been in place now for two years.

Icon Oncology has been a pioneer in transitioning to an integrated cancer care model, ensuring the sustainability of oncology in the country and improving access to quality cancer care for a broader spectrum of South Africans. “This is why we work with various black owned small companies and NGOs that focus on their communities, providing transport and accommodation for patients during their treatment journey,” says Fuller.

Fuller encourages NGOs, small start-ups and academics to seize this ideal opportunity to make a tangible impact on the lives of cancer patients. “If you are involved in an initiative to make cancer patients' lives easier apply for our programme. Together we can provide cancer patients with opportunities for healthier lives.”

How it works

If you are interested in applying, submit the application form and supporting documents as outlined below: