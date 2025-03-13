Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Investing in cancer care for all South Africans
The Social Economic Development (SED) Committee demonstrates Icon Oncology’s commitment to giving cancer patients the best opportunity to lead healthier lives through supporting relevant opportunities.
Jennifer Fuller takes over as chair for 2025 and beyond. “I want to thank Bev Sebastian for all her hard work on the committee. I am excited to continue the work started in 2022 and continue to support South Africans on their cancer journey. Making a tangible difference in the lives of patients is our goal and we are proud to share some of the successes from last year.”
Building success
The SED Committee saw great progress and success across 2024, the Grant Programme awarded a R100,000 grant to fund a part time consultant to raise funds for the Johnson Rose Cancer Foundation. This grant continues into 2025, where we hope its impact will be exponential.
The SED offered treatment to six uninsured early breast cancer patients. These patients were supported through their whole cancer journey and by the end of November 2024 all six had started treatment at The Oncology Centre in Berea, Durban.
Icon Oncology is committed to ensuring that the future of cancer care in South Africa is of the highest level, and the SED committee's work supports that. We focus not just on NGOs and start-ups, but also on supporting students attaining higher education in oncology fields. In 2024 we awarded 20 bursaries, 15 of these students were Black and four were supported at a masters level.
Last year we continued our relationship with Reach for Recovery South Africa. This entity provides a prosthesis support service programme to breast cancer survivors and this grant has been in place now for two years.
Icon Oncology has been a pioneer in transitioning to an integrated cancer care model, ensuring the sustainability of oncology in the country and improving access to quality cancer care for a broader spectrum of South Africans. “This is why we work with various black owned small companies and NGOs that focus on their communities, providing transport and accommodation for patients during their treatment journey,” says Fuller.
Fuller encourages NGOs, small start-ups and academics to seize this ideal opportunity to make a tangible impact on the lives of cancer patients. “If you are involved in an initiative to make cancer patients' lives easier apply for our programme. Together we can provide cancer patients with opportunities for healthier lives.”
How it works
If you are interested in applying, submit the application form and supporting documents as outlined below:
- Download the application form here: Download form
- Submit the form electronically (handwritten applications will not be accepted)
- Please provide concise answers to each question.
- Submit the application to Lynn September az.oc.asnoci@rebmetpesl and include ‘Expression of interest form’ in the subject line.
- Deadline for submissions is 15 April 2025.
Related
Icon honours a legacy in cancer care at Arcadia Oncology Centre in PretoriaIcon Oncology 26 Nov 2024 Icon Oncology launches state-of-the-art full-service oncology centre in Johannesburg.Icon Oncology 24 Jun 2024 Icon Oncology upgrades Sandton Oncology CentreIcon Oncology 6 Feb 2024 Lace Up for Cancer and the 10s join forcesAssociation of Palliative Care Centres (APCC) 1 Feb 2024 Specialist team celebrates opening of dedicated unit to fight cancer in young peopleIcon Oncology 11 Dec 2023 Medshield: Early warning signs of male cancersStone 15 Sep 2023 Self-care workshops highlight the beauty of cancer patientsIcon Oncology 23 Aug 2023 Cancer centre of excellence for Eastern Cape patientsIcon Oncology 6 Jun 2023
- Investing in cancer care for all South Africans13 Mar 12:20
- Icon honours a legacy in cancer care at Arcadia Oncology Centre in Pretoria26 Nov 14:57
- Public-private collaboration: Could this breakthrough model lead the future of national health?10 Sep 17:05
- Icon Oncology launches state-of-the-art full-service oncology centre in Johannesburg.24 Jun 11:20
- 7th Icon Conference looks at the role of multi-disciplinary teams in oncology11 Apr 14:57