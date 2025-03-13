Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Membership Individual Quality Controller Pretoria
- Research and Development/Special Projects Cape Town
- Registered Nurse Cape Town
- Enrolled Nurse, ENA's and Carers - Psychiatric Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
- Enrolled Nurse - Frail Care Cape Town
Pope Francis stable in hospital as Vatican marks 12 years since his election
The 88-year-old pontiff, who is battling double pneumonia, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on 14 February with a severe respiratory infection.
The Vatican said a chest X-ray confirmed improvements in his condition, just two days after doctors stated he was no longer in imminent danger of succumbing to his condition.
While the latest medical update confirmed he remains stable, it also acknowledged the complexities of his health given his overall fragility.
Today marks the 12th anniversary of Pope Francis' papacy. The Holy See has not announced how the anniversary of his election as the 266th pope will be commemorated.
While the day is a public holiday at the Vatican, with Masses planned in his honour at churches across Rome, no medical bulletins will be issued.
Related
Libya says Rome lifts civil aviation ban in Italian airspace Adam Makary 10 Jul 2023 The disturbing trend of state media use of deepfakes Jordan Richard Schoenherr 14 Apr 2023