Pope Francis stable in hospital as Vatican marks 12 years since his election

The Vatican announced on Wednesday, 12 March 2025 that Pope Francis remains stable in hospital, with a recent chest scan confirming improvements in his condition.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who is battling double pneumonia, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on 14 February with a severe respiratory infection.

The Vatican said a chest X-ray confirmed improvements in his condition, just two days after doctors stated he was no longer in imminent danger of succumbing to his condition.

While the latest medical update confirmed he remains stable, it also acknowledged the complexities of his health given his overall fragility.

Today marks the 12th anniversary of Pope Francis' papacy. The Holy See has not announced how the anniversary of his election as the 266th pope will be commemorated.

While the day is a public holiday at the Vatican, with Masses planned in his honour at churches across Rome, no medical bulletins will be issued.