New oncology centre brings world-class cancer treatment to the South Coast

Icon Oncology, South Africa’s leading provider of oncology services, is proud to announce the opening of its new Sapphire Coast Oncology Centre in Amanzimtoti. This purpose-built, full-service cancer treatment facility brings together advanced radiation therapy and comprehensive chemotherapy services under one roof, offering patients a seamless, holistic treatment journey.

The Icon Oncology executive team celebrated with the centre's resident oncologists to officially open the Saphire Coast Oncology Centre: From left to right: Akbar Abbas, CFO; Hubert January, CPO; Sherwin Jagarnath, RMB; Dr Waldermar Szpak, Rainbow Oncology Centre; Dr Qhamisa Mbalo and Dr Nontokoza Gina from South Coast Oncology Centre; Andiswa Mjuleka, Bopa Moruo; Anthony Pedersen, CEO Icon Oncology; Simon Meredith, Nexeva Health Solutions and Dr Cindy Aitton, MD Clinical Operations, Icon Oncolo

Representing a significant multi-million-rand investment in the KwaZulu-Natal southern region, the new centre expands access to lifesaving cancer treatment for communities along the South Coast and inland southern region, reducing the need for long-distance travel to Durban or other major cities.

Anthony Pedersen, CEO of Icon Oncology, says the new centre reflects the organisation’s purpose in action: “At Icon Oncology, we are deeply committed to improving access to world-class cancer care across South Africa. This new centre in Amanzimtoti allows us to bring advanced treatment options and integrated care closer to patients and their families, ensuring that their treatment experience is both high quality and compassionate. It’s about giving people hope and healing, closer to home.”

The centre houses an Elekta Harmony Pro linear accelerator, one of the most advanced radiotherapy systems in the world, and a state-of-the-art chemotherapy suite designed for comfort and continuity of care.

The centre houses an Elekta Harmony Pro linear accelerator, one of the most advanced radiotherapy systems in the world and a state-of-the-art chemotherapy suite designed for comfort and continuity of care.

A team of resident oncologists will provide expert care at the unit, ensuring every patient benefits from coordinated, multidisciplinary support: “This centre offers a truly integrated approach. By having chemotherapy and radiation therapy in one place, we can streamline each patient’s journey, reduce stress, and ensure continuity of care,” says Dr Qhamisa Mbalo from South Coast Oncology.

Dr Nontokozo Gina, also from the South Coast Oncology practice says: “Every space has been designed with the patient in mind; from the calming treatment rooms to shorter appointment times and a warm, supportive environment. We want our patients to feel seen, safe and cared for throughout their treatment.”

“Effective cancer treatment requires compassion, expertise and excellent equipment. That is why Rainbow Oncology joined Sapphire Coast Oncology,” explains Dr Waldemar Szpak.

The Elekta Harmony Pro linear accelerator offers advanced radiotherapy options such as Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT), Service Guided Radiotherapy (SGRT) combined with Deep Inspiration Breath Hold (DIBH) for more accurate delivery and electrons for skin cancers, ensuring highly precise treatment that targets tumours while protecting surrounding healthy tissue.

The Sapphire Coast Oncology Centre in Amanzimtoti is a purpose-built, full-service cancer treatment centre offering patients a seamless, holistic treatment journey.

Beyond the technology, the Sapphire Coast Oncology Centre embodies Icon’s people-centric approach, providing a warm, dignified, and supportive environment for patients and their loved ones.

The centre has been designed with sustainability in mind, caring not only for people but also for the environment. Set within a tranquil, environmentally protected green conservancy, the unit offers patients a calm and restorative setting that supports healing and emotional well-being. The building operates almost entirely on solar power, reducing its environmental footprint while ensuring a reliable and energy-efficient supply for critical treatment services.

The launch marks another important milestone in Icon Oncology’s national expansion, ensuring that high-quality cancer care is available where it’s needed most. “This latest investment reflects our ongoing commitment to making quality cancer care easier to reach. It’s part of our purpose to bring advanced treatment closer to and communities across the region,” says Pedersen.



