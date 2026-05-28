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    Icon Conference 2026 to spotlight innovation and the future of cancer care

    Icon Oncology will host the 8th Icon Oncology Conference from 5 to 7 June 2026 at the Century City Conference Centre, bringing together leading clinicians, researchers, funders and policymakers to examine how innovation, technology and new models of care are reshaping cancer treatment in South Africa.
    Issued by Icon Oncology
    28 May 2026
    28 May 2026
    Icon Conference 2026 to spotlight innovation and the future of cancer care

    The biennial conference, one of South Africa’s largest multidisciplinary oncology gatherings, comes at a pivotal moment for the sector, as cancer incidence continues to rise and healthcare systems face increasing pressure to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care.

    This year’s theme Enhancing oncology care in an evolving healthcare landscape: Quality | Innovation | Technology reflects the sector’s shift toward evidence-based decision-making, improved access pathways and the integration of advanced technologies across the cancer care continuum.

    Two globally recognised oncology leaders will join South African specialists to share insights on emerging trends and best practice:

    Dr Lalan Wilfong (USA), senior vice president of Value-Based Care at Thyme Care, will speak on improving access to novel therapies, optimising treatment decisions and strengthening patient navigation to reduce acute care events.

    Prof Wee Loon Ong (Australia), radiation oncologist at Alfred Health, will present on precision radiotherapy innovations, including Stereotactic Ablative Body Radiotherapy (SABR) applications across spine, kidney and prostate.

    Their participation underscores the conference’s growing international relevance and its focus on translating global advances into the South African context.

    Anthony Pedersen, CEO of Icon Oncology, says the 2026 conference comes at a critical time for the sector: “Cancer care is evolving faster than ever before. New technologies, therapies and models of care are creating opportunities to improve outcomes, but they also demand that we think differently about access, affordability and system design. The Icon Conference is a platform for the entire oncology community to come together, share evidence, debate challenges and shape practical solutions that strengthen cancer care in South Africa. Our focus this year is on quality, innovation and technology, not as abstract concepts, but as tools that can meaningfully improve the patient journey.”

    The conference builds on the momentum of previous years, offering a space for clinicians, funders, researchers and industry partners to engage on issues that directly influence patient outcomes. Trade symposia will showcase new technologies, automation tools and data-driven innovations shaping the future of radiotherapy and oncology operations.

    To find out more, visit: https://iconconference.co.za/

    Read more: Icon Oncology, Anthony Pedersen
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    Icon Oncology
    Icon Oncology is a national network of oncology specialists who has pioneered the move to value-based care and are committed to increasing the access to quality cancer care in Southern Africa.
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