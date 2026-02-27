Good speech, Mr. President: Now let’s see some action

President Ramaphosa’s 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) was broadly well-received, offering welcome assurances to civil society, business, and international investors alike. Politically, he appears well-positioned, with growing confidence in the direction of the country. The economy is showing signs of recovery; the rand has strengthened against the dollar; gold prices are surging; Eskom has turned a corner and reported a profit for the first time in years; and Transnet is on the verge of a long-awaited turnaround.

While the SONA struck a broadly optimistic tone, it cannot mask the depth of the structural challenges confronting South Africa. Persistent inequality continues to define our socio-economic landscape, with one of the widest gaps between rich and poor in the world. Unemployment remains alarmingly high, particularly among young people, limiting opportunity and eroding hope for millions.

At the same time, food and nutrition insecurity is deepening, placing immense strain on vulnerable households and the organisations that support them. Corruption and governance failures, especially at the municipal level, further undermine public trust and divert resources away from critical development priorities.

The task ahead is therefore not only to sustain the economic green shoots, but to translate policy commitments into measurable improvements in people’s daily lives - especially for those on the margins. This is where the rubber meets the road. The credibility of any reform agenda does not rest on the strength of its vision, but on the quality and consistency of its execution.

While the plans are ambitious, the government has historically struggled with implementation - at national, provincial, and local levels - albeit with a few notable exceptions. The real test now will be whether the state can:

1. Drive meaningful legislative reform that removes structural bottlenecks and accelerates delivery.

2. Appoint capable, ethical, and competent leaders across departments to spearhead this renewal project;

3. Set clear, measurable targets, with transparent public accountability checkpoints to track progress; and

4. Ensure that investment translates into tangible outcomes: more jobs, improved service delivery, strengthened livelihoods, a more efficient and effective state, and a measurable reduction in food insecurity.

One of the issues that featured prominently in the President’s address was food and nutrition security – a timely focus given that the government is currently finalising the updated Food and Nutrition Security Plan for South Africa, now already a year overdue.

The previous iteration of the plan (2019 to 2024) fell short in the implementation of many of its key performance indicators, exposing weaknesses in coordination, accountability, and delivery. As the government prepares to adopt the revised framework, lessons from the past mustn't be ignored.

The updated plan must move beyond policy intent and ensure that the budgets allocated to food and nutrition security are strategically and transparently deployed. Most importantly, these resources must translate into measurable, tangible improvements in the lives of underserved communities that continue to face food insecurity daily.

South Africa is one of the few countries that explicitly recognises the right to food in its foundational document, the Constitution of South Africa. Section 27(1)(b) of the Constitution states that everyone has the right to have access to sufficient food and water, and that the state must take reasonable legislative and other measures, within its available resources, to achieve the progressive realisation of these rights.

Better access to food is the foundation of our renewal. Improving food and nutrition security should therefore be a national priority, not only as a moral imperative, but as a constitutional obligation. Ensuring that all people have consistent access to safe, nutritious food is central to advancing dignity, equality, health, and sustainable development.

The findings from FoodForward SA’s recent State of Household Food Insecurity in South Africa 2026 Report highlight that a hunger crisis is emerging at the household level. The report shows that:

a) From 2019 to 2023, food insecurity increased by 25%

b) Food insecurity is chronic, not episodic

c) Food insecurity spikes with grant cycle troughs

d) Children are aware of hardship and not sheltered from the stress, which has psychosocial consequences

e) As hunger deepens, so too do the risks families are forced to take

While the president’s address signals renewed confidence and ambitious plans, the true litmus test is maintaining the trajectory of growth, narrowing the inequality gap, creating jobs, and improving the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Ultimately, the success of this reform agenda will not be measured by the optimism of the speech, but by tangible outcomes: fewer young people locked out of the labour market; fewer households facing hunger; more reliable public services; and a state that delivers with competence, integrity, and urgency.

South Africans have heard bold commitments before. What they now require is disciplined implementation, accountability for results, and a clear line of sight between policy promises and real change on the ground. If the government can convert momentum into measurable progress, the country may indeed be turning a corner. If not, the cost will be borne, as always, by those who can least afford further delay.



