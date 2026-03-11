CIMA launches 'Give to Gain' campaign to inspire women in finance and accounting

On 10 March 2026, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) launched its Women in Finance and Accounting campaign to bring attention to the opportunities within the profession and highlight the mentoring support that is available. The campaign is inspired by this year’s International Women’s Day 'Give to Gain' theme, encouraging women to share their experiences, inspire peers, and build confidence to pursue a career in the profession.

This initiative follows extensive engagement at recent flagship events, including the Women’s Global Leadership Summit, the Engage Africa Conference and a series of CIMA member meetings around the world – where exclusive video content and informed discussion have laid the foundation for a stronger global call to action.

Michelle Mullen, vice president – Global Advocacy at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said: “I have seen first-hand how generosity in leadership, mentorship, and collaboration can fuel personal growth and leave a lasting impact. Skills and technology are redefining the future of finance, but our people are the constant. CIMA is passionate about inspiring the next generation of the profession to be their best, and to lead with impact and empathy.

“Through our Women in Finance and Accounting campaign, we are highlighting the transformative power of mentorship and investment. When we give women the tools and support they need to thrive, we gain a more confident, resilient, and innovative global workforce. I am incredibly proud of our members who continue to break barriers and pave the way for the next generation of female leaders.”

Tariro Mutizwa, vice president – Africa at The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, said: “Empowering women in finance and accounting is about breaking barriers and building bridges to opportunity and inclusion. By embracing mentorship and sharing our stories, we inspire confidence and growth in the next generation of women leaders. Together, we can create a profession where every woman feels valued, supported, and ready to make a lasting impact.”

Rachel Reeves MP, chancellor of the exchequer, said: “As the first female chancellor, I’m clear there should be no ceiling on a woman’s ambition. The right investment and support like we see in CIMA’s mentoring campaign is crucial so women can participate fully at every level. When this happens organisations make better decisions, innovate more and perform more strongly, boosting our whole economy.”

The Women in Finance and Accounting campaign will feature:

Global case studies: Hosted on a dedicated webpage and promoted across CIMA social media channels (LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook), this video series will shine a spotlight on the stories of female CIMA members driving change in diverse markets.

Hosted on a dedicated webpage and promoted across CIMA social media channels (LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook), this video series will shine a spotlight on the stories of female CIMA members driving change in diverse markets. LinkedIn live – In Conversation with Inspirational Women in Accounting and Finance: A global webinar taking place on 11 March at 10:00 GMT, featuring remarkable CGMA professionals from around the globe who are passionate about motivating the next generation of the profession.

A global webinar taking place on 11 March at 10:00 GMT, featuring remarkable CGMA professionals from around the globe who are passionate about motivating the next generation of the profession. Virtual encore – Women’s Global Leadership Summit: An engaging online event taking place from 11 to 12 March, designed to support the growth of women in the finance and accounting profession through education, connection, and inspiration.

In addition to the Women in Finance and Accounting campaign webpage, CIMA continues to provide resources for organisations on implementing strategic mentorship and support programmes. These are accessible through the aicpa-cima.com website.

CIMA invites all members and the wider business community to join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #IWD #GiveToGain, and #IWD2026.



