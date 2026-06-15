Print reshapes from collapse to selective resilience

South Africa’s print media sector has moved beyond the shock of closures and into a more deliberate phase of structural adaptation with hybrid models, targeted readerships, and operational discipline reshaping South Africa’s print media sector.

Novus Group’s latest Print Media Landscape Report says print's defining story is no longer one of collapse alone (Image supplied)

According to Novus Group’s latest Print Media Landscape Report, covering March 2025 to March 2026, the defining story is no longer collapse alone.

Publishers are adjusting frequency, reducing print runs, consolidating titles, and embedding print into broader digital ecosystems where loyal, targeted audiences matter more than mass circulation.

Smaller but more deliberate

The data shows continued contraction across the major newspaper categories.

Daily newspaper circulation declined by 7.74%, weekend newspapers fell by 9.81%, and weekly newspapers dropped by 16.97% year-on-year.

Yet the report also points to resilience among specialist titles, regional newspapers, advertiser-funded community papers, and loyalty-driven custom magazines.

“The print market is becoming smaller, but also more deliberate,” says Joe Hamman, director at Novus Group.

“The resilient titles are not trying to be everything to everyone. They are serving specific audiences and using print as part of a broader media ecosystem.”

Daily newspapers

The divide is clearest in daily newspapers. Mass-market titles continued to erode, with Sowetan down 21.66%, Daily News down 19.34%, and The Mercury down 15.77%.

At the same time, Business Day grew by 9.45%. In comparison, The Witness recorded a 10.84% quarterly gain, showing that specialist and regional relevance still attract reader and advertiser confidence.

Weekend newspapers

Weekend titles followed a similar pattern.

The category declined by 9.81%, with Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto down 29.66% and Sunday Times down 9.93%. However, Weekend Witness grew by 4%, showing that regional loyalty remains a stabilising force in a fragmented market.

Weekly newspapers

Weekly newspapers showed the volatility of the new operating environment.

Although the category fell 16.97% annually, it recorded a 17.31% quarterly rebound, largely driven by seasonal campaigns rather than structural recovery.

This supports the report’s conclusion that reduced frequency is increasingly a strategic cost decision rather than a sign of market failure.

Community and free newspapers

Community and free newspapers further underline the shift.

Springfield Weekly Gazette grew by 12% and Eyethu Baywatch by 10%, while Sedibeng Ster fell by 51%.

Free advertiser-funded papers cushioned the overall decline to just 1.3%, showing how local distribution can sustain reach where community trust remains strong.

How print is evaluated

In magazines, gains came from clearly defined audiences.

Public Sector Leaders grew by 156%, while Farmer’s Weekly rose 106% and Plus 50 increased 104%.

Custom magazines linked to retail loyalty programmes also expanded, with Jet Club up 38% and TFG Balanced Life up 41%.

“Advertisers are no longer only asking how many people a title reaches. They are asking whether those readers are engaged, loyal, and relevant. That changes how print should be evaluated,” says Hamman.

Wider audience strategy

Looking ahead, Novus Group’s report suggests print will increasingly operate as part of a wider audience strategy.

Hybrid formats, digital extensions, subscriber models, and advertiser-funded ecosystems are helping publishers keep these titles viable.

Print is not returning to its old shape. It is becoming more selective, disciplined, and dependent on the audiences that still trust it.

*{Data source: Findings are drawn from Novus Group's Print Media Landscape Report 2026 (March 2025 – March 2026), based primarily on Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC South Africa) annual and quarterly circulation data, supplemented by ABC Q1 2026 releases, publisher disclosures, AIP research on print and digital publishing trends, and additional industry data provided by Media Manager.)