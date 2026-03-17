Exclusive | The growing appetite for curated newsletters and content

As information channels continue to multiply, curated newsletters are increasingly becoming one of the simplest ways for professionals to stay informed, offering focused updates without adding to the noise.

The resurgence of curated newsletters is visible globally and in South Africa (Image supplied)

Every day the world generates an extraordinary amount of information. In response, curated newsletters are quietly finding their place again.

Delivered directly to inboxes, algorithms do not shape social media posts and can be read when readers have time.

Instead of endless scrolling, they offer a structured way to catch up on developments that matter.

Recent estimates suggest more than 400 million terabytes of data are created daily across news sites, social platforms, video, and messaging services, roughly the equivalent of hundreds of millions of full HD films produced every day.

At the same time, much of what people see online is filtered by platform algorithms designed to prioritise engagement rather than relevance.

In that environment, the challenge for journalists and communications professionals is no longer finding information, but deciding what deserves their attention.

(Image supplied)

The growing appetite for curated content

The resurgence of curated newsletters is visible globally.

Platforms such as Substack have enabled journalists, analysts, and subject experts to build direct relationships with audiences through email, with the platform reporting 50 million active subscribers and more than five million paid subscriptions, highlighting the growing appetite for curated content delivered directly to readers worldwide.

Research has found that three in 10 adults say they get news from newsletters at least occasionally.

The study also notes that most readers keep their subscriptions small, usually only a handful of titles, reinforcing the value of concise, focused updates.

A dependable communication channel

South Africa’s own data points in the same direction. Local research shows that 95% of surveyed organisations manage email marketing internally, while email continues to achieve strong engagement rates, with average open rates of around 33% and click-to-open rates of roughly 4% across industries.

In practice, that means email continues to function as a dependable communication channel that reaches audiences who have actively chosen to receive updates.

For media and communications professionals, curated sector updates can be particularly valuable.

“The challenge for most professionals today is not access to information. It is finding the few developments that matter,” says Joe Hamman, director at Novus Group.

“A well-curated newsletter saves that time. Instead of chasing dozens of sources, readers can quickly see what is happening in the sectors they care about and decide where to look deeper.”

Niche newsletters and email briefings

South Africa has also seen growing interest in niche newsletters and email briefings.

Many publications now offer focused updates covering specific industries or topics, reflecting a broader shift toward curated information rather than algorithm-driven feeds.

The Novus Network

To support this need, Novus Group has introduced The Novus Network, a free weekly newsletter service designed for journalists, PR professionals, and industry observers who want a clear snapshot of developments in the sectors they follow.

Subscribers can choose updates across a range of industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, automotive, ICT, manufacturing, agriculture, tourism and hospitality, mining, energy and renewables, retail and trade, and sport.