Red & Yellow student shines at top international competition

The Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town’s Emma Blomerus’ With Love]] is South Africa’s only finalist in the One Show’s Young Ones ADC competition (Image supplied)

Blomerus was the top Loeries student in 2025.

The entry will definitely win a Young Ones Student Award or be honoured with a Young Ones Merit.

In 2026, Young Ones is home to the One Show, Art Directors Club, and the Type Directors Club Student Competitions, plus a unique Portfolio Competition.

Between all four shows, there is an opportunity to celebrate up-and-coming creatives in almost any discipline imaginable.

This year, the Young Ones student finalist list contains more than 700 entries representing schools in 34 different countries and regions.

The Young Ones ADC had nearly 430 entries from more than 100 different schools in 24 countries and regions. The Young Ones Ceremony kicks off on Monday, 11 May, with Creative Week 2026.