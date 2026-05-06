iPendoring 2026 opens: Indigenous-language work gets a direct One Show shot

The iPendoring Awards has announced that its now open for entries, with the closing date set for 28 August 2026 and the awards ceremony scheduled for November 2026.

The awards are now open for entries. Source: Supplied.

Celebrating nuance

What began as an effort to broaden a communications landscape long shaped by English has evolved into a platform that celebrates the confidence, nuance and creativity found across South Africa’s eleven official indigenous languages — and the growing boldness with which they’re used across the industry.

This evolution is reflected in the breadth of the awards themselves. iPendoring recognises work across Design Communication, Digital Communication, Print Communication, Integrated Campaigns, Out of Home, Live Communication, Film, Radio and Student categories. From major agencies to independent creators, it remains one of the few platforms where indigenous language sits at the centre, not the sidelines.

Beyond traditional advertising and design, iPendoring continues to create space for publishing houses, digital creators, filmmakers and emerging storytellers working in indigenous languages — reflecting how audiences engage with content today, and how storytelling continues to evolve.

“At 31, iPendoring has reached a point of maturity where the conversation is no longer just about inclusion, but about excellence,” says general manager Eben Keun. “We’re seeing more confident, more authentic work across languages, and that’s incredibly encouraging. Together with our partners, we’re excited to build on that momentum in this year’s awards.”

This year’s entry fees will follow a tiered structure.

The early bird deadline is 1 August 2026, with entries submitted by this date charged at the same rates as 2025. Entries submitted between 1

August and 21 August 2026 will carry a 5% increase on last year’s fees, while entries submitted from 22 August up to the closing date of 28 August 2026 will carry a 10% increase on 2025 rates.

Full fee tables will be made available on the website.

Umpetha 2026: The Champion of Indigenous Voice

The Umpetha Award represents the highest honour, celebrating excellence in advertising and communication using indigenous South African languages. “Umpetha” (isiZulu for “champion”) is awarded to campaigns that demonstrate exceptional creativity, cultural nuance, and a minimum of 70% indigenous language content. Through a partnership with The One Show, the Prestigious Umpetha Award winner is also entered into this global awards show to compete with the very best from around the world.

The winning agency will receive a trophy, a certificate, and a single entry into The One Show, where it steps onto a global stage alongside the world’s best creative work. Last year, Joe Public United took home the Prestigious Umpetha Award for Afrikaraoke (Client: SAB / Castle Milk Stout) and was entered into The One Show, one of the most respected awards in global advertising and design.

The 2026 iPendoring Programme

Through its ongoing partnership with The One Club for Creativity, iPendoring creates a direct pathway for standout work to be seen and judged on a global stage, reinforcing the calibre of indigenous language creativity in South Africa.

In addition, winners receive Gold and Silver iPendoring trophies, with a cash prize awarded to the Overall Student Winner — reinforcing the awards’ role as a meaningful launchpad for emerging talent. iPendoring continues to champion the power of language in shaping how South Africa tells its stories, with this year’s awards building on that momentum.