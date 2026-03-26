The great escape: These West Coast towns are crushing expectations

What if the smartest move right now isn’t in the city, but just beyond it?

There’s a quiet shift happening along the West Coast, and it’s not driven by escape, but by intention.

Every week, more South Africans are choosing to relocate not because they have to, but because they can. Today’s ability to work remotely or adopt hybrid schedules has fundamentally reshaped what “home” looks like. And increasingly, that home is found beyond the edges of Cape Town, where space opens up, communities feel grounded, and everyday life takes on a different rhythm.

For moving companies on the frontlines of this transition, the pattern is clear: relocations are no longer reactive. They’re strategic. Families are planning, professionals are optimising their lifestyles, and retirees are reimagining what their next chapter can hold.

Along this sun-bleached coastline, small towns under big blue skies that were once considered seasonal or secondary are stepping confidently into the spotlight. They are not just accommodating growth; they are exceeding expectations.

Why some West Coast towns are outpacing others

Not every town along the West Coast is experiencing this surge in the same way. The ones that are thriving share a distinct set of advantages that align with how people are choosing to live today.

Accessibility remains key. Towns within a comfortable driving distance of Cape Town, particularly along the R27, offer the best of both worlds. Residents can enjoy coastal living while still maintaining business, professional, or social ties to the city when needed.

Infrastructure has become a defining factor. Fibre connectivity, reliable service delivery, and access to schools, healthcare, and newly developed retail hubs are shaping relocation decisions. Towns that have invested in these essentials are seeing faster, more sustained growth.

Property value continues to drive momentum. Buyers are increasingly drawn to what their budgets can unlock beyond Cape Town. Larger homes, modern developments, and coastal proximity are no longer aspirational; they are attainable.

And importantly, these towns have evolved. What were once holiday destinations or niche markets are now multi-dimensional communities capable of supporting permanent residents, remote workers, and growing families alike.

While municipal capacity remains a factor in smaller coastal towns, growth has been supported by a combination of private development, improved connectivity, and targeted infrastructure upgrades, with their lower municipal rates remaining a key drawcard for buyers, particularly when compared to the City of Cape Town.

The result is not just growth, but transformation resulting in stronger infrastructure, rising property demand, and a new mix of residents who are living, working, and investing locally, reshaping the West Coast into towns no longer solely defined by their past identities as fishing villages or weekend destinations but connected, self-sustaining communities where lifestyle and livelihood intersect seamlessly.

The towns rewriting the narrative

Langebaan: A coastal town comes of age

Langebaan’s reputation as a holiday favourite is well established, but what’s unfolding now is more significant.

Over the past few years, Langebaan has matured into a fully-fledged residential hub. Lifestyle estates, co-working spaces, and an expanding retail footprint have reshaped the town into a place where people can live and work seamlessly.

What’s particularly striking is the pace of property growth. Recent market reports from the 2023 Langebaan House Sales Property Market Report and the 2024 Langebaan Residential Property Market Report show annual price growth ranging between approximately 8% and 11.5%, indicating that Langebaan has been one of the West Coast’s top-performing towns, alongside strong demand for both permanent residences and investment properties. Homes in secure estates are especially sought after, reflecting a shift towards long-term settlement.

Once defined by weekends and holidays, Langebaan is now a town people are choosing every day of the year.

St Helena Bay: From hidden gem to smart investment

For years, St Helena Bay flew under the radar, known mostly to those in search of quiet coastal living and unspoilt views.

Today’s buyers however are increasingly recognising St Helena Bay as one of the West Coast’s most affordable coastal entry points in the Western Cape property market according to Seeff Property Group, attracting first-time buyers and value-driven investors. And according to the Property 24 trends report, St Helena Bay offers lower average prices compared to Langebaan and Saldana, and with its affordability, combined with steady development and growing interest, has positioned it as a smart choice for both first-time buyers and investors.

A notable trend is the rise in new builds, signalling confidence in the area’s future. As infrastructure continues to improve, the town is attracting a broader demographic, moving beyond its traditional retiree base. Cape Removals, one of Cape Town's best moving companies, has adapted to the increased demand and offers frequent moving services to St Helena Bay and surrounding West Coast towns.

St Helena Bay is no longer a well-kept secret. It is a town gaining momentum with meaning.

Yzerfontein: Curated growth, enduring appeal

Yzerfontein offers a different kind of success story, one rooted in restraint.

Rather than expanding rapidly, the town has grown with care. Bordering the West Coast National Park, managed by SanParks, Yzerfontein falls under the Swartland Municipality Spatial Development Framework (SDF), which prioritises low-density coastal development and environmental protection, limiting over-expansion, preserving its natural beauty and maintaining a strong sense of identity. This has created a rare balance: exclusivity without isolation.

Demand remains high, particularly among buyers seeking a premium coastal lifestyle without the density of larger towns. Limited stock has supported steady property appreciation, reinforcing Yzerfontein’s position as a long-term investment.

Home to one of South Africa’s longest uninterrupted beaches, the town continues to attract those who value space, simplicity, and understated luxury.

Saldanha Bay: Economic energy meets coastal living

Saldanha Bay has always had a strong economic foundation, but now, it is beginning to translate that into residential growth.

With ongoing investment into one of South Africa’s deepest natural harbours and a strategic export hub, the Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone (SBIDZ) is seen as a key driver of economic growth, focused on oil, gas, marine engineering, and logistics. As such, the town is attracting a new wave of residents: professionals, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers seeking to align career opportunities with coastal living. This has also been confirmed by a highly rated moving company in Cape Town, who are seeing this pattern unfold from its own client base.

Affordability remains one of Saldanha’s greatest strengths. Compared to neighbouring towns, property here, according to Lightstone stats and backed by PropertyWheel, Saldanha offers exceptional value, making it particularly appealing to younger buyers entering the property market.

This blend of economic activity and lifestyle appeal is shifting Saldanha Bay from a purely industrial centre into a town where people are choosing to put down roots.

Velddrif: Authentic living, steady growth

Velddrif’s allure has always been its authenticity, which continues to be its strongest asset.

Set along the Berg River, the town offers a slower, more grounded way of life that resonates deeply with those looking to step away from high-pressure environments without disconnecting entirely.

According to the Pam Golding Property Group semigration trends, recent years have seen a steady increase in interest, particularly from buyers seeking second homes that double as remote workspaces alongside opportunities for fishing, boating and a birdlife-rich lifestyle. Its proximity to Langebaan and Saldanha Bay adds convenience, while its character remains intact.

Velddrif may not be the loudest success story, but it is one of the most consistent.

Paternoster and Vredenburg: Lifestyle meets practicality

Paternoster and Vredenburg represent two sides of the West Coast’s evolution with one rooted in lifestyle appeal, the other in everyday functionality.

Paternoster, once a quiet fishing village, has transformed into a design-led destination known for its whitewashed architecture, boutique accommodation, and strong culinary identity. Strict building guidelines by the Municipality have preserved its character while limiting supply, and according to Seeff West Coast demand is pushing property values into the upper end of the market, with well-located homes often exceeding R4 million, a notable shift for a town of its size. Pam Golding and Seeff both note limited stock and strong demand in Paternoster, particularly for well-located or sea-facing homes.

Just 15 minutes inland, Vredenburg plays a very different but equally important role. Historically the commercial centre of the region, it has become a West Coast key support hub for surrounding coastal towns, offering Vredenburg Private Hospital, schools, the West Coast Mall shopping centre, and employment opportunities.

Evidenced by the Property 24 property trends, property here remains comparatively accessible, with entry level homes between the R900,00 to R1.3m range, with family homes commonly priced between R1.2m and R2.5m, with the upper range of R2.5m+ making it an attractive option for permanent residents who want proximity to the coast without the coastal price tag.

Who is moving and what they want

The profile of West Coast movers has shifted decisively, reflecting South Africans' prioritisation of flexibility, value, and long-term sustainability in their choice of where to live. This shift is echoed by property analysts from Lightstone Property and Pam Golding, who increasingly identify the West Coast as one of the Western Cape’s most resilient growth corridors.

Remote and hybrid professionals are leading the shift, many earning city-based salaries while relocating to towns where freehold homes in the R1.8m to R3.5m range can offer significantly more space, security, and lifestyle value than similarly priced properties in Cape Town. With fibre connectivity now widely available across key West Coast nodes, Pam Golding Property Group notes these buyers are no longer compromising on productivity to gain lifestyle.

Young families are following closely behind, typically entering the market between R1.5m and R2.8m, where they can secure three- to four-bedroom homes, often with gardens and within secure estates, at a price point that would otherwise limit them to smaller sectional title units in the city. For many, this is the difference between renting and owning.

Investors and second-home buyers are also playing a strategic role, particularly in high-demand towns like Langebaan, where rental yields on short-term and holiday lets can range between 6% and 10% annually, depending on location and seasonality. The dual-purpose nature of these properties as both income-generating assets and flexible personal-use homes continues to drive demand.

Retirees, while still present, are now entering a more competitive market. Many are purchasing in the R1.2m to R2.5m bracket, often in lifestyle estates or established neighbourhoods that offer security and community integration, rather than opting for isolated coastal properties as in previous years. JHB Furniture Removals has identified that semigration as a whole has slowed down, but there is still a healthy flow of their older clients who are nearing retirement or have retired and are moving from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

Across all segments, one trend is consistent: buyers are making calculated, value-driven decisions. They are comparing price per square metre, long-term growth potential, and cost of living. And increasingly, the West Coast is where those metrics make sense.

Moving forward, with purpose

What’s happening along the West Coast is not a temporary trend; it’s a meaningful shift in how people are choosing to live.

For moving companies, this presents more than just increased demand. It signals a new kind of client, one who is informed, intentional, and looking for a seamless transition into a different way of life.

These towns are not simply absorbing growth; they are setting new standards for what coastal living can offer.

And as more South Africans make the move, one thing is becoming clear:

The Great Escape isn’t about leaving; it’s about arriving exactly where you’re meant to be.



