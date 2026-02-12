The great escape: Where South Africans are moving next

At sunrise on the N2, Cape Town’s inbound traffic is already tightening into its familiar morning crawl. Yet a few hours beyond the congestion, life in smaller Western Cape towns like Riebeek-Kasteel, Napier, or Stilbaai moves at a gentler pace, the kind of rhythm more South Africans are now seeking. That contrast, between metropolitan pressure and rural possibility, captures the defining movement of 2026: a deliberate reshuffling of how and where people want to live.

The new map of movement

For years, semigration was almost shorthand for 'moving to the Western Cape'. It still is, to a degree, but the national picture is now far more layered.

The Western Cape continues to draw families, retirees, and lifestyle buyers, particularly to suburbs and coastal towns with perceived better governance and strong schooling and healthcare networks. There’s especially strong demand into Durbanville and the northern suburbs, the South Peninsula, Somerset West, and parts of the West Coast such as Langebaan and St Helena Bay.

But the map is widening. Paul Stevens, CEO of Just Property, puts it bluntly: “Although the Western Cape is seen as the nation’s semigration hotspot… urban areas in the Eastern Cape, including Gqeberha and St Francis Bay, are also emerging as desired spots amid significant investments in infrastructure.”

In practice, this means a far more nuanced pattern is taking shape:

The Western Cape still leads for lifestyle and governance, even as rising costs push buyers to reconsider alternatives.



The Eastern Cape’s upgraded hubs such as Gqeberha and St Francis Bay are drawing attention for their value and improving infrastructure.



KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast – particularly Ballito and Umhlanga – remains a major pull for lifestyle-focused semigrants and investors.



And, secondary cities like George, Nelspruit and Polokwane are gaining momentum as balanced, liveable hubs offering better affordability and strong work–life integration.

At the same time, a quieter counter-movement is underway: reverse semigration back to Gauteng. As Western Cape prices surge and remote work flexibility narrows, some former Capetonians are returning to Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Tshwane’s surrounding suburbs, as reflected by statistics from JHB Removals, a trusted moving company in Johannesburg. People are drawn by lower housing costs, more space for their money, established infrastructure, and proximity to robust job markets.

Why South Africans are moving

Across national research and on-the-ground experience, the motivators are remarkably consistent:

Lifestyle and livability

People are looking for more space, less congestion, access to nature, and a stronger sense of community. Coastal and country towns like Hermanus, George, Plettenberg Bay, Greyton, and Darling are no longer just holiday getaways; today, they’re places where families register children for school, set up long-term home offices and plan multi-decade stays.

Governance and safety

Areas with better perceived municipal performance remain top of the list. The Western Cape has long enjoyed an advantage here, with governance increasingly emerging as a more powerful driver than scenery alone. At the same time, strain on infrastructure – from sewage systems to roads – is starting to test even the strongest metros, nudging buyers to look closely at how well a municipality is actually run before they commit. Read more on The GNU’s Influence on South African Property and the Furniture Removal Industry.

Affordability

The cost of living and property in Cape Town’s popular nodes is redirecting many families towards more affordable coastal or inland towns, or back to Gauteng’s value-rich suburbs. The same budget that buys a compact sectional-title unit in a prime Cape Town suburb can often secure a larger home, garden, and better space-to-price ratio in a secondary city or small town.

Work realities

Remote work is no longer the tidal wave it was in 2020, but it hasn’t disappeared. Hybrid models, which often involve one to three days a week in office, are now a critical enabler of semigration. Smaller companies and forward-thinking employers use flexibility as a talent advantage, while strict five-day office mandates are prompting some mid-career professionals to rethink location, lifestyle, and even early retirement.

The rise of Zoom towns and secondary cities

The 'Zoom town' effect hasn’t faded either; rather, it has matured.

Since 2020, demand for suburban and semi-rural properties has surged as buyers traded proximity to CBDs for space, fresh air, and a slower pace. In 2025, that shift looks less like a temporary pandemic anomaly and more like a structural recalibration.

Key national patterns include:

Continued semigration into the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KZN North Coast.



Sustained interest in towns benefiting from recent infrastructure upgrades, which often signal stable governance and future growth.



A growing profile for smaller inland and coastal towns that balance affordability and accessibility.

For many professionals, the trade-off is simple: less time in traffic, more time with family, even if that comes with a pay cut or a longer but less frequent commute. The question buyers are asking themselves is no longer 'Where is the job?' but rather 'What kind of life does this job actually allow me to live?'

Lifestyle estates and mixed-use 'villages'

Much of South Africa’s semigration momentum is unfolding inside lifestyle estates and mixed-use precincts, today’s reimagined villages. If semigration is the story, these developments are the stage.

Secure lifestyle estates have delivered some of the strongest growth in recent years. What’s changing is who they’re built for. Where estates were once almost exclusively luxury enclaves, developers are now rolling out more affordable, middle-income focused options.

Key growth nodes include:

Western Cape: Estates near Stellenbosch and Somerset West, as well as gated communities along the northern corridor and West Coast.



Estates near Stellenbosch and Somerset West, as well as gated communities along the northern corridor and West Coast. Gauteng: Pretoria East and Midrand, including integrated precincts like Waterfall City that blur the lines between living, working, and leisure.



Pretoria East and Midrand, including integrated precincts like Waterfall City that blur the lines between living, working, and leisure. KZN North Coast: Coastal estates around Ballito and Umhlanga, still firmly on investors’ radar.

At the same time, mixed-use developments where apartments, offices, retail and leisure share the same urban fabric are gaining momentum in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. They offer:

Shorter commutes or even car-free living



Built-in amenities and social spaces



Strong rental demand, particularly from young professionals and students.

For many semigrants, especially those not ready for a full small-town furniture removal, these 'micro-cities' inside cities provide a halfway point: better quality of life without severing ties to major economic centres.

The sustainability non-negotiables

Load shedding and water insecurity have turned sustainability from a lifestyle choice into a hard requirement. Across the country, homes with solar, inverters, boreholes and water-saving systems are commanding more attention, faster sales and stronger resale values. In small towns and estates, these features are almost part of the basic spec sheet.

For semigrants moving from well-serviced suburbs into more vulnerable municipal environments, resilience is now central to due diligence. A charming cottage with no backup power is increasingly seen as a risk, not a dream.

Who’s driving the shift?

Semigration isn’t driven by a single demographic. Several overlapping groups are reshaping demand.

Retirees and near-retirees looking to downscale, stretch pensions, and trade big-city stress for manageable, lock-up-and-go living near medical facilities and nature.

Young families are chasing safer environments, space for children, better schools, and hybrid work options. First-time buyers, who have re-emerged as a powerful force as interest rates begin to ease and pricing in many areas becomes more negotiable.

Women, who already account for more than half of first-time buyer activity and are expected to remain the strongest segment at the lower end of the market.

David Jacobs, regional sales manager at Rawson Property Group, highlights the impact of recent rate cuts: “For the property market, this trend is unlocking affordability and creating momentum, especially among first-time buyers.”

Herschel Jawitz, CEO of Jawitz Properties, is seeing similar movement higher up the ladder: “More people are buying up because they can afford to pay more at these lower interest rates.”

Layered onto this is an important demographic shift: South Africa is aging. Stats SA data shows a rising median age and faster growth in older sectors. Demand is tilting towards homes that support:

Downscaling



Accessibility and aging in place



Multi-generational living.

Multigenerational living and co-ownership

The classic nuclear family in a three-bedroom freestanding home is giving way to more flexible, financially savvy arrangements. Architects are responding with global trends in multigenerational designs that include:

Separate suites or 'granny flats' with their own entrances and bathrooms



Flexible layouts that evolve from playroom to home office to guest room



Universal design features like wider doorways, step-free entries, and ground-floor main bedrooms



Acoustic planning so Zoom calls, homework, and teenagers’ music can coexist.

On the financing side, buyers are rewriting the rules through collective ownership. Co-buying – siblings, friends, blended families, or business partners pooling resources is gaining traction, particularly in high-demand semigration destinations. Shared ownership offers:

Access to desirable areas that would be unaffordable alone



Shared running costs and bond repayments



A faster path to building equity rather than remaining long-term renters.

Together, these trends highlight a simple truth: semigration isn’t only about where people move, but how they live once they get there.

Foreign money, nomad visas and the Cape Town crunch

Overlay all of this with foreign capital, and the Western Cape, particularly Cape Town, becomes a pressure cooker.

Lightstone Property reports that non-resident buyers are paying significantly more than locals, especially in Western Cape luxury nodes. Harcourts South Africa and ImmoAfrica highlight strong ongoing demand from European and UK buyers drawn to coastal, lifestyle-rich locations with solid rental yields.

South Africa’s new digital nomad visa has intensified competition in Cape Town. International coverage, including from the Financial Times, notes increased pressure on rental markets, accelerated gentrification in historic areas like Bo-Kaap, and concerns about short-term rentals reducing long-term housing availability.

The result is a paradox:

Cape Town remains aspirational, but congested, expensive, and under infrastructure pressure.



Secondary towns and inland nodes are becoming the pragmatic choice for those who want a similar lifestyle at a more sustainable cost.

A rare buying window

All of this is unfolding against a macro backdrop that some analysts describe as a once-in-a-cycle opportunity.

Africa.com characterises the current environment as “a rare convergence of falling interest rates, competitive bank lending and realistic property pricing… the most compelling buying environment in over a decade".

Key factors include:

Four consecutive rate cuts since late 2024



Prime stabilising around 10.75%, with expectations of easing to 10.50%



Improved market sentiment across multiple 2025 residential trend analyses



Persistent housing shortages, estimated at over 2.3 million units, underpin long-term demand.

For buyers, this means greater negotiating power in many areas and more favourable bond conditions. For investors, it signals strong potential in secondary cities, estate-driven nodes, and affordable mixed-use precincts.

The road ahead

Semigration is reshaping South Africa’s demographic, economic, and geographic fabric. It is redefining what home means, redistributing buying power across provinces, and placing new pressure on towns that must now evolve to meet rising demand.

The movement is no longer about chasing a dream of the Western Cape alone. It is about finding stability, safety, affordability, and quality of life whether in Stellenbosch, St Francis Bay, Ballito, Nelspruit, or back in Gauteng.

As South Africans rethink where they want to live and why, the semigration shift is opening up both challenges and unprecedented opportunities. The real question now is not just where people are moving but whether the places they choose can deliver the governance, resilience, and future-proof infrastructure that this new era demands.



