BizTrends2026 | Lightstone's Paul-Roux de Kock on AI automotive trends

Artificial intelligence is reshaping South Africa’s automotive sector from end to end, influencing how vehicles are designed, priced, financed, insured, traded, and sold. As data volumes grow and decision cycles compress, AI is no longer a future differentiator but a present-day operational necessity.

Paul-Roux de Kock | image supplied

The true value of AI in the automotive sector only materialises when it is accurate, transparent, and trusted. Across OEMs, dealers, banks and insurers, three key trends are defining the evolution and adoption of AI in the industry – and all emphasise the importance of human trust and empowerment.

Trend 1: AI-driven vehicle valuation and pricing is becoming mission-critical

Vehicle pricing has moved far beyond static guides and historical averages. AI-powered valuation and retail value forecasting models now process vast datasets including near-real-time transactional data, mileage patterns and vehicle specifications, that captures regional demand and market liquidity to deliver dynamic, forward-looking pricing intelligence.

In South Africa, this shift is particularly significant. Incomplete vehicle histories, misclassified models, and inconsistent data updates can materially distort trade-in values and residual value forecasts. AI amplifies both the strengths and weaknesses of its input data, making data integrity and contextual interpretation essential.

Lightstone’s automotive valuation solutions combine cleaned proprietary datasets with actuarial and machine-learning techniques to deliver more accurate retail value forecasts. These insights enable banks and insurers to design more innovative finance and insurance products, while helping dealerships make more confident trade-in and stocking decisions, reducing risk across the value chain that ultimately expand the freedom of personal mobility to many more South Africans.

Trend 2: Trusted, explainable AI is replacing opaque “black box” models

As AI becomes embedded in high-stakes decisions from credit risk assessments and insurance pricing to stock planning and dealership location decisions, trust has emerged as the decisive factor in adoption. Generic or opaque “black box” models undermine confidence when outcomes cannot be interrogated, justified, or explained in human language.

In the automotive context, explainability matters. OEMs need to understand why certain vehicle specifications is optimal for launch in South Africa. Dealerships and Finance & Insurance must be able to justify trade-in values to customers and financial institutions require transparency to satisfy governance, regulatory and risk requirements.

Lightstone’s approach prioritises domain-specific AI that is purpose-built for automotive use cases. Models are designed to be interpretable by humans, with outputs validated by data scientists who understand local market nuance, regulatory context and structural anomalies. This ensures that AI empowers decision-makers rather than replace human judgment with blind automation.

Trend 3: AI is optimising the entire automotive value chain - not just pricing

Beyond valuations, AI is increasingly driving operational efficiency and commercial performance across the automotive ecosystem. Machine-learning models and consumer profiles enhance OEM decision-making around vehicle design, specification mix and launch timing. In dealership environments, AI supports lead scoring, customer sentiment analysis and personalised engagement. This helps sales teams prioritise higher-value opportunities and F&Is optimise second-gross revenue for their dealership.

At a market level, AI-driven forecasting and stock intelligence allow industry players to respond faster to shifts in consumer demand, affordability pressures and mobility trends. The result is a more responsive, data-driven automotive sector - one that improves access to personal mobility for more South Africans while managing risk more intelligently.

Looking ahead: why trust will define automotive AI leaders

The future of automotive AI will be shaped less by raw computational power and more by data quality, transparency and interpretability. High-value AI solutions will be built on robust data foundations, continuously monitored for bias and anomalies, and designed to integrate human expertise into automated workflows.

For Lightstone, the focus remains on delivering explainable, independent and domain-specific AI products that strengthen confidence across the automotive ecosystem. As AI becomes central to pricing, financing and mobility decisions, trust will remain the most valuable currency and the key differentiator in solving problems that truly empower the humans it was designed for in the first place.