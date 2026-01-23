South Africa
Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    End of an era: Nissan to cease manufacturing in SA, selling factory to Chery

    Nissan and Chery SA have reached an agreement for the acquisition of Nissan’s manufacturing assets in Rosslyn, South Africa. This follows speculation that the plant would be sold after Nissan announced a programme of factory closures worldwide.
    23 Jan 2026
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, Chery SA will purchase the land, buildings, and associated assets of the Nissan facility, including its nearby stamping plant, in mid-2026.

    Under the agreement, the majority of Nissan employees at the Rosslyn plant will be offered positions with Chery SA on terms similar to their current employment.

    Jordi Vila, Nissan Africa president, said: “Nissan has a long and proud history in South Africa and has been working to find the best solution for our people, our customers, and our partners. External factors have impacted the utilisation of the Rosslyn plant and its future viability within Nissan.

    “Through this agreement, we are able to secure employment for most of our workforce while also preserving opportunities for our supplier network. This ensures the Rosslyn site will continue contributing to South Africa’s automotive sector.”

    Nissan will continue operations in South Africa, providing vehicles and services as before, with several new model launches planned for 2026, including the Nissan Tekton and Nissan Patrol.

