Who you trust to move your life matters; here are ten of the best long distance moving companies worth considering.

Long-distance moving in South Africa is becoming more complex and more important to get right.

Rising fuel costs, driven by global oil volatility and are placing upward pressure on transport pricing. At the same time, semigration, lifestyle shifts, remote work, and relocation to smaller towns are increasing the number of people relocating across provinces. More moves, higher costs, and tighter timelines are reshaping how the industry operates.

For consumers and businesses, this means one thing: the choice of moving company matters more than ever. While often treated as a logistical exercise, moving carries real financial and operational risk. Inaccurate quoting, delays, or poor handling can quickly escalate into costly disruptions, particularly over long distances.

Psychologically, the impact is equally significant. The Holmes and Rahe Stress Scale places relocation among the most stressful life events, alongside divorce and major financial upheaval. Moving isn’t just about transport; it often signals a shift in pace, lifestyle, or circumstance.

The companies that stand out are not necessarily the cheapest, but the most consistent; those that manage complexity well, communicate clearly, and deliver reliably. Increasingly, consumers are turning to verified reviews to assess these qualities.

Questions to ask before choosing your moving company

Before selecting a provider, ask the questions that reveal how they actually operate, not just what they charge:

Can you walk me through the move, step by step?

What’s included in the quote (and what isn’t)?

How do you calculate volume, and what happens if it changes?

Do you run this route regularly?

Who will handle my belongings – your team or subcontractors?

What insurance cover is in place?

How do you protect fragile or high-value items?

Do you offer packing, and how does it affect cost and risk?

What could cause delays, and how are they managed?

How will you communicate with me throughout the move?



The guide below highlights ten top long-distance and local moving companies across South Africa from high-volume operators to more specialised providers.

A guide to the 10 best long-distance moving companies in South Africa

1. Cape Removals

Cape Removals is widely recognised as one of South Africa’s leading moving companies, with its reputation built on consistently high customer ratings and reliable, high-quality service. Over time, it has established itself as a trusted specialist in long-distance relocations between the Western Cape and Gauteng, known for its consistency and client-focused approach.

Cape Removals' clear timelines, responsive communication, and friendly teams, who understand they're not just moving furniture, have earned Cape Removals their elevated reputation. Instead of treating every move the same, they have a deep understanding of individual needs. Whether navigating tight urban spaces in Cape Town or coordinating a cross-country family relocation under pressure, Cape Removals leans into problem-solving rather than rigid processes.

Offering full-service moves, including professional wrapping, packing, transport, and storage, what makes Cape Removals stand out is their willingness to adapt, supported by strong investment in fleet reliability and route planning, something clients often only appreciate when it fails elsewhere.

Google reviews remain one of the most reliable indicators of service delivery for consumers looking to move. As one past client notes: “Cape Removals is absolutely a five-star company. We have used them twice, and both times the team is professional, reliable, and super friendly.”

2. Biggles Removals

Biggles Removals has positioned itself as a specialist in high-volume, long-distance relocations, and mini removals. Biggles Johannesburg mini moving company services manage all its shared loads leaving Gauteng every week. The operational scale and coordination required to deliver seamless interprovincial moves.

Its service offering extends beyond logistics, with a comprehensive online resource hub that guides clients through every stage of the process, from strategic packing to sourcing materials for clients not using their full-service packing options.

What sets Biggles Removals apart is how it has translated operational scale into real-world accessibility. Its shared-load system enables multiple clients to move along similar routes, significantly reducing costs without compromising on efficiency or delivery timelines; a model that speaks directly to the financial realities many South Africans are navigating. Ultimately, for most clients, the decision comes down to more than price. The critical question is who can be trusted to handle their belongings with care – and in that equation, reliability remains the defining factor.

3. JHB Removals

JHB Removals has built a reputation around responsiveness and availability, often stepping in when relocation timelines are tight. Based in Gauteng, the company has become a go-to provider for moves between Johannesburg and South Africa’s coastal regions.

Their competitive edge as a leading moving company in South Africa lies in their frequency. With regular routes operating between key corridors, clients are not left waiting days or weeks for availability, a critical advantage when coordinating lease transitions, school terms, or job start dates. Transparency is another defining strength. In an industry where vague quoting remains common, JHB Removals prioritises clear, upfront pricing and scope, ensuring clients understand exactly what they are paying for.

4. Legend Removals

Legend Furniture Removals is a family-owned company based in Pretoria, specialising in household and office relocations across South Africa and into neighbouring countries, including Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Mozambique.

Their service speaks to clients who are particularly careful about what they move, and for good reason. Antiques, heirlooms, and custom pieces that cannot be easily replaced are where they stand out.

The most stressful part of moving is rarely the furniture itself, but the items that carry value beyond cost. These require a different level of planning, packing, and accountability. Legend Removals reflects this through a more considered approach, layered protection, careful handling, and a clear attention to detail.

For the right client, that level of care is the point. Their value lies in peace of mind, particularly where emotional value outweighs monetary worth.

5. Key Moves

Key Moves understands that not every move needs to be large to be significant.

They have built their reputation on flexibility, offering modular services that allow clients to choose what they need. For some, that means full packing and unpacking; for others, simply reliable transport at a fair price.

This approach resonates with younger movers, first-time homeowners, and those navigating transitions within tighter budgets. It is practical, accessible, and straightforward.

6. Stuttafords

Stuttaford Van Lines has been moving South Africans for over a century, and that legacy is reflected in their operational depth.

They are particularly strong in international and corporate relocations, where complexity is the norm. Customs, shipping logistics, and compliance are often the most challenging aspects of moving and are where they excel.

While positioned at a higher price point, they offer experience, infrastructure, and the ability to manage moves that extend beyond South Africa’s borders.

7. Pickfords

Pickfords brings global standards into the local market through structured, process-driven systems.

They are often the choice for corporate relocations or clients seeking a more formalised moving experience – one that prioritises documentation, coordination, and accountability. Their model reduces risk through consistency and clearly defined processes, which for many clients provides reassurance.

8. Cape Town Furniture Movers

Cape Town Furniture Movers operates with a grounded, local-first approach, while steadily expanding into long-distance routes.

They offer a practical alternative for clients seeking reliability without the scale or complexity of larger operators. With competitive pricing and a direct, responsive service model, the company appeals to those who value simplicity and consistency.

There is no unnecessary layering here; Cape Town Furniture Movers are just a focused team delivering exactly what is promised.

9. Peter’s Mini Removal

Not every move fills a truck, and Peter’s Mini Removals has built a niche around exactly that.

They specialise in smaller loads and partial moves, making them well-suited to students, individuals, or lighter households. Their agility allows them to operate quickly and often at lower cost.

It’s a focused service offering in a market that is not one-size-fits-all.

10. Biddulphs

Biddulphs is an established name, known for its structured and comprehensive approach to moving.

Like Stuttafords, they operate across both domestic and international spaces, offering a full suite of services including packing, storage, vehicle transport, and relocation coordination. In some cases, this extends to pet relocation through specialist partnerships.

Their strength lies in managing complex, multi-element moves, supported by experience and established systems.

Things to know when moving long-distance

Beyond cost, a few key factors will influence the success of your move:

Communication: Clear, consistent updates reduce uncertainty



Flexibility: Plans can shift – your mover should adapt



Fit for purpose: Different moves require different expertise



Problem handling: Service is defined by how issues are managed.

Accurate volume estimation is critical. Underestimating can result in increased costs, delays, or additional trips. Packing is another key factor and professional packing improves protection, particularly over long distances.

Ultimately, experienced moving companies manage complexity through planning, route optimisation, and clear communication and are pre-emptive rather than reactive to handling problems.

Moving is, at its core, a transition. While the logistics can be complex, the right moving company reduces uncertainty, managing the process so you can focus on what comes next.



