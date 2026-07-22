When school, sport and exams collide

A recent public discussion about whether schools should require learners to participate in sport and extracurricular activities during exam periods has opened a broader conversation about the pressure many South African children face as they try to balance academics, sport, cultural activities, travel, and wellbeing.

While school sport and extracurricular activities can play an important role in a child’s development, the debate has raised an important question for parents and educators: are some children being expected to perform in too many areas at once, without enough support in the learning model around them?

According to Louise Schoonwinkel, chief commercial officer at Optimi, of which Impaq is a registered trademark, the issue should not be framed as a choice between academics and activities.

“This should not become a sport-versus-school debate,” says Schoonwinkel. “Sport, culture and extracurricular activities can be incredibly valuable for children. They build confidence, discipline, teamwork and resilience. But when a learner is constantly exhausted, anxious or falling behind academically, adults need to ask whether the structure around that child is still working.”

For many families, the pressure is not limited to exam periods. Learners involved in competitive sports or arts often have schedules that do not fit neatly into a traditional school day. Training may take place during school hours, many competitions require travel, and performances may often coincide with tests or exams.

For many families, this is where a more adaptable learning model can make a meaningful difference. A structured homeschooling programme allows learners to follow a CAPS-aligned curriculum while creating greater room for training, travel, rest, recovery and individual learning needs.

“A credible homeschooling model is not unstructured,” she says. “It still requires planning, curriculum alignment, assessments, progress tracking and support. But it helps some learners meet expectations in a more realistic way.”

Rather than lowering academic standards, home education gives families the opportunity to build a learning routine around the learner's circumstances. Whether balancing competitive sport, cultural commitments or simply learning more effectively in a quieter environment, a structured homeschooling model allows learners to maintain academic progress while studying at the times that work best for them.

It can also give parents greater visibility into their child's progress, helping them identify learning gaps early and seek support before small challenges become larger setbacks.

“A good homeschooling model gives parents visibility,” says Schoonwinkel. “They can see where their child is coping, where they are struggling, and where they may need more support. That kind of early insight can make a significant difference to a learner’s confidence and progress.”

Ultimately, Schoonwinkel believes the conversation should focus less on choosing between academics and extracurricular activities and more on creating learning environments that allow children to succeed in both. For some families, that may be a traditional school setting. For others, a structured homeschooling model may provide the balance needed to support both academic achievement and personal development.

"Homeschooling can give families the space to design learning around the child," says Schoonwinkel. "That does not mean lowering expectations. It means creating a structure where the learner can meet those expectations in a way that is more supportive."