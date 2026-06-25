SA’s reading crisis - Why parents cannot wait until Grade 4 to act

South Africa’s latest literacy findings have again placed the spotlight on the country’s foundational learning crisis, with new data showing that too many children are still entering the later grades without the reading skills they need to succeed.

According to recent reporting on the Department of Basic Education’s Funda Uphumelele National Survey, 70% of Grade 1 to 3 learners cannot read at grade level in their home language. The survey assessed 27,800 learners across 710 schools nationally and found that only 30% of learners in Grades 1 to 3 are reading at the expected level in their home language.

For Louise Schoonwinkel, chief commercial officer at Optimi, of which Impaq is a registered trademark, the findings should be seen as an urgent call to action for parents, schools and learning support providers.

“Reading is the foundation for learning across every subject,” says Schoonwinkel. “When a child struggles to read in the early grades, that child may also start struggling with maths, science, social sciences and even basic comprehension tasks, because so much of learning depends on the ability to understand written information.”

The concern is that reading difficulties identified in the Foundation Phase often become more visible only later in a child’s schooling career, when learners are expected to read independently, interpret questions and apply knowledge across different subjects.

Schoonwinkel says this is why parents should not wait until Grade 4 or Grade 5 before acting on early signs of difficulty.

“Parents know their children, and they are often the first to notice when something is not quite right,” she says. “If a child avoids reading, guesses words, struggles to recognise sounds, cannot retell a simple story or becomes anxious when asked to read aloud, those signs should be taken seriously. Early support can make a significant difference.”

The findings also highlight the importance of reading in the child’s home language, especially in the early years. A strong language foundation supports vocabulary development, comprehension and confidence, and helps children build the skills they need before moving into more complex academic work.

Schoonwinkel says parents do not need complicated resources to support reading at home. What matters most is consistency.

“Ten to fifteen minutes of focused reading every day can help build confidence and fluency over time,” she says. “Parents can read with their children, ask them to explain what happened in a story, talk about new words, and make books and stories part of everyday family life. These small routines help children see reading as something useful and enjoyable, not only as something they are tested on at school.”

She adds that the issue should not be framed as a blame game between parents and schools.

“Teachers cannot solve the literacy crisis alone, and parents should not feel that they have to become teachers overnight,” says Schoonwinkel. “What children need is a support system around them. Schools, parents and education providers all have a role to play in identifying gaps early and helping learners build the confidence and skills they need.”

For families using home education or structured distance learning, the same principles apply. Parents need to track progress carefully, understand whether their child is reading at an appropriate level, and seek support when learning gaps appear.

Schoonwinkel says the national literacy conversation should now move from concern to practical action.

“The data is serious, but it also gives us a clearer picture of where help is needed,” she says. “The most important message for parents is not to wait. If a child is struggling to read, early intervention is always better than hoping they will simply catch up later.”

As South Africa’s largest provider of home and online schooling, Impaq supports families with structured CAPS-aligned learning material, assessments, academic guidance and access to resources that help parents stay involved in their children’s education. On the issue of reading, this support is especially important, as parents need to understand where their children should be developmentally, how to identify early warning signs, and what practical steps they can take at home to build vocabulary, comprehension and confidence.

For many families, the combination of curriculum structure, parental involvement and academic support can play a meaningful role in helping learners strengthen their foundational reading skills before gaps become more difficult to address.



