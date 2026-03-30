Why the Foundation Phase matters more than most parents realise, and how to support learning at home

The Department of Basic Education has echoed this urgency in its own reporting, noting that learners who cannot read with meaning 'will struggle in every other subject' and referencing evidence that 8 in 10 children cannot read for meaning by Grade 4.

For homeschooling parents and families, it helps to choose a provider like Impaq that supports you through the early grades with a clear Caps-aligned plan, structured materials, regular assessments, and accessible guidance, so you’re not left to figure it out alone.

The Foundation Phase (Grades R–3) built at home, day by day, using the resources and routines you choose, is where the core building blocks are formed: listening and comprehension, vocabulary, phonics, handwriting, early numeracy, attention and learning habits. When these foundations are not secure, gaps tend to compound from Grade 4 onwards, because the learner must suddenly 'read to learn' across every subject.

“Foundation Phase is not a soft start, in fact, it’s the platform everything else stands on,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director at Optimi Schooling of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “If reading and basic numeracy aren’t solid by the end of Grade 3, children often spend the rest of their schooling trying to catch up while the curriculum keeps moving.”

Free resources help, but structure is what makes them work

There is no shortage of material online. Parents can find worksheets, videos, printable readers, and even DBE resources such as Caps documentation and Rainbow Workbooks, which provide weekly worksheets aligned to Caps. These tools can be extremely valuable, especially for extra practice.

However, the challenge is that 'more' does not automatically mean 'better'. Without a clear weekly plan, a progression of skills, and assessment checkpoints, families may end up with scattered activities that don’t build mastery. That matters most in the early grades, where learning depends on sequence: sounds before words, words before sentences, sentences before comprehension.

“Parents need confidence that the material follows the right order, covers what it must, and gives them a clear way to track progress. In the early years, the sequence matters as much as the content,” Schoonwinkel says.

A quick checklist: what your home materials should include

Your programme should include these essentials, and by year-end your child should show these outcomes:

Caps-aligned weekly plan: Clear week-by-week pacing (not random worksheets). Outcome: Grade-level content covered with no big gaps.

Reading for meaning: Systematic phonics and comprehension. Outcome: Reads age-appropriate text with understanding and answers questions about it.

Writing progression: Handwriting, spelling, sentences, guided writing. Outcome: Writes legibly, spells grade-level words, and writes complete sentences (short paragraphs by Gr 2–3).

Numeracy foundations: Number sense, place value, basic operations, word problems. Outcome: Confident with grade-level maths concepts and can solve simple problems correctly.

Assessment and support: Regular checks with clear memos/rubrics and access to teacher guidance/tutor sessions.Outcome: You can track progress through the year and close gaps early.

When these elements are missing, families often only discover problems later, when the curriculum demands increase and the learner feels behind.

“Children don’t fall behind in Grade 10, they usually fall behind in Grade 1 to Grade 3,” Schoonwinkel adds. “That’s why the Foundation Phase deserves the most deliberate attention from parents and providers.”

What Impaq offers for Grades R–3

For families who want a structured home-learning option in the early grades, Impaq provides Caps-aligned lesson material and assessments, clear weekly planning, and support that helps parents teach with confidence. In the Foundation Phase, families also have access to weekly live, interactive sessions and recorded support lessons (used as additional reinforcement for homeschool learners), as well as progress tracking and report information through the learning platform. Teacher guidance is available so parents don’t feel they are navigating the early years alone.

“In the Foundation Phase, parents shouldn’t have to guess what comes next,” says Schoonwinkel. “The right support gives you a clear plan, quality resources, and the reassurance that your child is building the literacy and numeracy foundations needed for the years ahead.”

Note for parents choosing home education: DBE (provincial) registration is required for homeschoolers in Grades R–9.



