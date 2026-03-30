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    Traxtion invests R1.5m to address rail and logistics skills gaps

    Private rail operator Traxtion has committed R1.5m in 2026 to skills development initiatives aimed at strengthening capacity in South Africa’s rail and logistics sector, where human capital constraints continue to limit growth.
    30 Mar 2026
    30 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Through its TraxWagon Bursary Programme and Disability Learnership Programme, the company is investing in technical and vocational skills development across the rail and logistics value chain.

    Skills shortages remain a persistent challenge in the sector, with recovery dependent not only on infrastructure investment but also on building the workforce required to operate and sustain it.

    Bursaries target technical and logistics disciplines

    This year, Traxtion awarded 13 bursaries across engineering and logistics-related fields, with 11 awarded to women as part of efforts to improve gender representation in technical roles.

    The intake focuses largely on engineering, alongside supply chain management, warehouse and inventory management, and transport and logistics.

    Approximately R700,000 has been allocated to the bursary programme. While some students transition into apprenticeships, the initiative is positioned to strengthen the broader industry skills base rather than serve as a direct recruitment pipeline.

    Learnership expands access and inclusion

    In parallel, Traxtion has invested around R810,000 in a 12-month Disability Learnership Programme.

    Ten learners — 80% of whom are women and all living with disabilities — are enrolled in an AgriSETA-accredited National Certificate in Plant Production. The programme is delivered in communities north of Pretoria, including Garankuwa, Mmakau and Soshanguve.

    Training combines theory and practical experience, alongside entrepreneurship support, with learners receiving monthly stipends.

    Linking skills to economic participation

    By focusing on plant production and enterprise development, the programme aims to support food security and income generation beyond traditional administrative roles often associated with disability learnerships.

    “Skills investment must translate into real opportunity,” says Nnoni Mohlaphuli, brand, communications and marketing manager at Traxtion. "If we want the rail and logistics sector to remain viable, we need to widen access, strengthen technical capability, and support communities in ways that produce lasting outcomes."

    Absorption rates from previous cohorts have exceeded 50%, pointing to employment and enterprise outcomes beyond certification.

    Read more: skills development, supply chain, Railway, logistics industry, rail sector, workforce development, Traxtion, South African rail
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