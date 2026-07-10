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Saving Grace Education Group transitions from online homeschool to edtech homeschool as term 3 opens
Data from the online homeschool sector shows demand has risen sharply. Between December 2025 and June 2026, more than 4,000 parents contacted Saving Grace Education Group wanting to enrol their children — and as this release goes out, the school is actively registering new students to start the new term.
Last year, Saving Grace Education Group became the first online homeschool to invest in large-scale marketing, launching a billboard campaign in Gauteng — the first of its kind in the sector. The campaign had two objectives: to educate South African parents that homeschooling is a legitimate alternative in today’s education landscape, and to establish the organisation as a recognisable brand. That campaign met its objective to the point that it drove a rethink of how the school delivers education, culminating in the transition from an online homeschool into an EdTech online homeschool. The infrastructure systems behind that transition are currently being implemented and will be ready by September 2026, ahead of the 2027 enrolment period.
The core reason for the transition is data: online homeschooling is a growing industry, and delivering quality education to students across South Africa and the rest of the continent over the next ten years requires the technology infrastructure to manage that demand. That is why Saving Grace Education Group has invested heavily in technology — including AI tools and purpose-built education systems — to provide quality education and better service and support to parents, and has recruited education technologists and software developers to build tools that benefit students. The results are already live across the platform:
- A digital student onboarding system that takes new families from enrolment to active learning within minutes
- A login and ticket support portal that tracks every parent enquiry in real time
- A faster report card system, with reports delivered within hours rather than days
- Enhanced web-based admin and communication tools for quicker response times
- A new Student Portal for parents — follow your child’s full learning journey in one place: attendance, engagement on Canvas, assessment submissions, school communication, and report cards generated directly from the portal
The transition also marks a shift in what Saving Grace Education Group builds. “We don’t only offer education to students,” adds the Management Team. “We create education tools that support our students and their parents. Every system we launch is designed to make quality education faster, simpler and more accessible for African families.”
Term 3 enrolment is now open. Families can enrol online and begin learning the same day.
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