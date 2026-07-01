Exam results are not the end of the road: How the right support can help learners bounce back

Many South African learners are waiting for their results. For families, this can be an emotional period. A report or exam mark can bring relief and pride, or sometimes concern or disappointment.

But exam results should not be viewed only as a final outcome. They can also be a useful starting point for understanding what happened during the term, where a learner may need more support, and what can be done differently before the next assessment cycle.

According to Louise Schoonwinkel, chief commercial officer at Optimi, of which Impaq is a registered trademark, the post-exam period is an important opportunity for families to pause and reflect. “Exam results are feedback, not a final judgement on a child’s ability,” says Schoonwinkel. “A poor or disappointing result does not always mean a learner is lazy or incapable. It may reveal gaps in preparation, time management, understanding, support, or confidence.”

She says parents should be careful not to respond to results with fear or blame. Instead, they should use the marks as a practical tool to identify patterns. A lower-than-expected result could point to several issues. A learner may have misunderstood key concepts earlier in the term and only realised it during the exam. They may have struggled to manage their study time, left revision too late, or studied passively without testing whether they could apply the work. In other cases, the challenge may be emotional, with exam anxiety affecting performance despite effort and preparation.

For some learners, the issue is not the exam itself, but the weeks and months leading up to it. “Parents should ask what the result is trying to show them,” says Schoonwinkel. “Did the learner understand the work? Did they know how to prepare? Did they have access to help when they got stuck? Were they studying consistently, or only trying to catch up at the last minute? These questions are often more useful than simply asking why the mark was not higher.”

This is especially important because many learners do not always know how to ask for help. Some may be embarrassed to admit they do not understand a concept. Others may appear to be coping because homework is completed, while deeper gaps only become visible during exams.

Schoonwinkel says this is where consistent academic support can make a meaningful difference. “Support should not start the night before an exam. Learners need structure throughout the term so that they can stay on track, identify gaps early and get guidance before those gaps become bigger problems.”

For families using Impaq, this support includes access to an online learning platform, learning material, planning tools and teacher support designed to help learners work through the curriculum in a more structured way. These resources can help learners understand what needs to be completed, track their progress and access guidance when they need help.

“Many parents worry that home education means they must carry the full academic load alone,” says Schoonwinkel. “But structured support changes that experience. The parent still plays an important role, but they are not expected to become the subject expert in every learning area. The right tools and support can help families create a more consistent learning routine.”

The post-exam period is also a good time for parents to look beyond the mark itself. A learner who passed may still have struggled emotionally. Another learner may have improved significantly, even if the final mark is not yet where the family wants it to be. A child who failed one subject may be performing well elsewhere, which could point to a specific subject gap rather than a broader academic concern.

Parents should also consider whether the current learning environment is helping or hindering progress. Some children need more structure. Others need more flexibility. Some need direct support to rebuild confidence after a difficult term. For learners who are overwhelmed in large classes, managing health challenges, experiencing anxiety, recovering from bullying, travelling frequently, or balancing sport and arts commitments, a different learning model may offer a better fit.

Schoonwinkel says the key is not to make rushed decisions, but to make informed ones. “One disappointing result should not automatically lead to a major change. But repeated patterns should not be ignored either. If a learner is consistently falling behind, losing confidence or struggling to access the support they need, parents should take that seriously.”

For parents, the half-year exam results should therefore not be seen as the end of the road, but as a useful checkpoint. Results can show what is working, what needs attention, and where additional support could help a learner move forward.

“Children are not defined by one set of exam results,” concludes Schoonwinkel. “What matters is what we do with the information. With the right support, structure and encouragement, a difficult result can become the start of a much better learning journey."



