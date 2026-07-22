University of Venda faces probe as Manamela proposes independent assessor

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has notified the University of Venda Council of his intention to appoint an independent assessor following escalating governance challenges and leadership instability at the institution.

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The move follows allegations levelled against the university's vice-chancellor and principal, as well as its chief operating officer (COO), and comes amid reports of the precautionary suspension of both executives.

According to the Department of Higher Education and Training, Manamela met the university's executive management and council on 5 June 2026, after anonymous letters containing allegations against the two officials led to strained relations within the institution, threats of suspension and subsequent litigation.

Escalating issues

The meeting concluded with a resolution that the parties would resolve the matters through the university's governance structures, rather than through continued litigation, with the council expected to report back to the Minister on progress.

However, the department said the matters have not been resolved but have instead escalated.

Recent developments, including the reported precautionary suspensions of the vice-chancellor and COO, have raised serious concerns about governance, leadership, and institutional stability.

Manamela has expressed his deep concern about these developments, which have implications for the effective functioning of the university and, most importantly, the academic project.

"The continued instability risks undermining the university's ability to fulfil its mandate of providing quality teaching and learning," Manamela said in a statement on Tuesday.

Independent assessor

In light of the seriousness of the situation, and in order to prevent any further deterioration of governance at the institution, the Minister has invoked Section 44(1) of the Higher Education Act, by notifying the University Council of his intention to appoint an independent assessor to investigate the matter.

If appointed, he said the independent assessor will investigate among others, various allegations against the vice-chancellor and principal, assess the current state of governance at the university, and evaluate the effectiveness of the institution's governance and executive management structures.

In line with the Higher Education Act, the university council has been given 14 days to make representations to the Minister regarding his intention to appoint an independent assessor.

The Minister has urged the public and the media to allow the statutory process to run its course without interference or undue speculation.

“The appointment of an independent assessor is a legislated governance mechanism intended to establish the facts and make recommendations that will enable the university to restore stability and strengthen institutional governance,” the Minister said.

Manamela reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the university's academic programme and assured students, staff and other stakeholders that the Department of Higher Education and Training will continue to support the institution to ensure that its core academic and administrative functions continue without disruption during this process.