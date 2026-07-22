South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Saving Grace EducationImpaqNorth-West University (NWU)Milpark EducationAfdaGordon Institute of Business ScienceJNPRBullion PR & CommunicationSACAPDentsuEnterprises University of Pretoria - Training Solutions DepartmentUniversity of PretoriaEduvosOxford University PressEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    University of Venda faces probe as Manamela proposes independent assessor

    Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has notified the University of Venda Council of his intention to appoint an independent assessor following escalating governance challenges and leadership instability at the institution.
    22 Jul 2026
    Archive image: Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela - SANews.gov.za
    Archive image: Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela - SANews.gov.za

    The move follows allegations levelled against the university's vice-chancellor and principal, as well as its chief operating officer (COO), and comes amid reports of the precautionary suspension of both executives.

    According to the Department of Higher Education and Training, Manamela met the university's executive management and council on 5 June 2026, after anonymous letters containing allegations against the two officials led to strained relations within the institution, threats of suspension and subsequent litigation.

    Escalating issues

    The meeting concluded with a resolution that the parties would resolve the matters through the university's governance structures, rather than through continued litigation, with the council expected to report back to the Minister on progress.

    However, the department said the matters have not been resolved but have instead escalated.

    Recent developments, including the reported precautionary suspensions of the vice-chancellor and COO, have raised serious concerns about governance, leadership, and institutional stability.

    Manamela has expressed his deep concern about these developments, which have implications for the effective functioning of the university and, most importantly, the academic project.

    "The continued instability risks undermining the university's ability to fulfil its mandate of providing quality teaching and learning," Manamela said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Independent assessor

    In light of the seriousness of the situation, and in order to prevent any further deterioration of governance at the institution, the Minister has invoked Section 44(1) of the Higher Education Act, by notifying the University Council of his intention to appoint an independent assessor to investigate the matter.

    If appointed, he said the independent assessor will investigate among others, various allegations against the vice-chancellor and principal, assess the current state of governance at the university, and evaluate the effectiveness of the institution's governance and executive management structures.

    In line with the Higher Education Act, the university council has been given 14 days to make representations to the Minister regarding his intention to appoint an independent assessor.

    The Minister has urged the public and the media to allow the statutory process to run its course without interference or undue speculation.

    “The appointment of an independent assessor is a legislated governance mechanism intended to establish the facts and make recommendations that will enable the university to restore stability and strengthen institutional governance,” the Minister said.

    Manamela reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the university's academic programme and assured students, staff and other stakeholders that the Department of Higher Education and Training will continue to support the institution to ensure that its core academic and administrative functions continue without disruption during this process.

    Read more: University of Venda, Buti Manamela
    Share this article

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz