Central Application Service: Your key to post-school education opportunities

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has encouraged prospective students who need guidance in accessing the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system to make use of the Central Application Service (CAS).

Manamela said that in previous years, the department introduced the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) as a short-term intervention to match unplaced applicants with available spaces.

However, from the 2026 academic year, CACH will be discontinued as part of broader reforms to the PSET application process.

“CAS has been designed as a more comprehensive, integrated and long-term solution to improve access, visibility and coordination across the entire PSET system. CAS will progressively make visible a wider range of pathways beyond traditional university and college routes, while also helping to eliminate bogus institutions and protect prospective students from exploitation,” the Minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

Students seeking information, guidance and support can WhatsApp the CAS Chat number: 081 308 4196.

Warning against bogus colleges

The department has also warned prospective students to be vigilant against illegal colleges, noting that such institutions are not registered as required by law and do not offer credible qualifications.

Manamela said qualifications offered by private skills development providers must be quality assured by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

“Bogus colleges often exploit this period of transition, charging fees without providing recognised qualifications. Information on registered and accredited institutions is available on www.dhet.gov.za.”

The Minister further appealed to all private education providers to comply with the law and not mislead students, urging parents and prospective learners to conduct due diligence before making any payments.

Student wellness and emotional support

Acknowledging that the transition from school to further study or training can be emotionally challenging, Manamela said the department, through Higher Health, provides free and confidential psychosocial and mental health support services to students and prospective students entering the higher education system.

“Students requiring emotional or mental health support are encouraged to contact the 24-hour Higher Health Helpline on 0800 36 36 36 for assistance with stress, anxiety or crisis-related concerns,” he said.

Expanded funding opportunities and Seta bursaries

The Minister also announced that more than 15,000 Seta bursaries have been made available to support students who do not qualify for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding, particularly those in the so-called “missing middle” and in scarce skills areas critical to economic growth.

He said the bursaries support studies at universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, covering tuition, learning materials and other study-related costs, forming part of government’s broader strategy to widen access to post-school opportunities.

“As you embark on this next phase of education, training and upskilling, remain focused, disciplined, and open to the many pathways available to you. Every route of learning matters, and each contributes to building a capable, inclusive, and productive society,” the Minister said.

Practical guidance for students and parents

The department has advised students and parents to rely only on official communication channels when engaging with institutions or funding bodies.

Learners are encouraged to regularly check emails, SMS notifications and institutional portals, and to keep copies of application reference numbers and correspondence.

Manamela emphasised that no individual or organisation can guarantee placement or accommodation in exchange for payment, warning that such claims should be treated with caution.

He encouraged students who do not immediately receive offers to explore alternative pathways, including TVET colleges, Community Education and Training colleges, higher certificates, bridging programmes and learnerships, rather than abandoning post-school education altogether.

“Accommodation is limited and allocated separately from academic admission, and confirmation should always be secured before making travel arrangements. Parents are encouraged to provide emotional support and reassurance during this period.

“Delays, waiting lists or initial disappointment do not mean the end of educational opportunities. South Africa’s post-school education and training system offers multiple entry points and second-chance pathways, and informed, calm decision-making will help young people navigate this transition successfully,” Manamela said.