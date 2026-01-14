Shimza's Hopeful Soles project reaches 3,000 children in Gauteng

Music producer and DJ Shimza donated 3,000 pairs of school shoes to children in Gauteng as part of his Shimuzic Foundation. This year’s Hopeful Soles handover benefited 52 schools and children’s homes across Gauteng — last year saw the donation of 2,000 pairs of shoes.

The handover took place at the Rabasotho Community Centre in Tembisa. Image supplied.

The beneficiaries included 33 children’s homes in Tembisa, nine schools in Soweto, and 10 schools in Mamelodi, supporting orphans and vulnerable learners as they prepared for the start of the academic year.

The initiative was funded through the Shimuzic Foundation, with additional proceeds raised from Shimza’s annual One Man Show held on Christmas Day.

Commenting on the initiative, Shimza, CEO of the Shimuzic Foundation, said, “Hopeful Soles is about more than just school shoes.

“It’s about restoring dignity and giving children the confidence to walk into their classrooms feeling equal and prepared.

“Every year we try to do more, because the need is growing, and so is our responsibility to respond.”

The Hopeful Soles school shoe drive has expanded every year, reaching more communities and reinforcing Shimza’s long-term commitment to meaningful, practical support for children in need, particularly in and around his hometown of Tembisa.

As learners returned to school this week, thousands did so wearing Hopeful Soles, a tangible reminder that community-driven efforts can make a real difference.