    Sanlam Retail Mass donates water tanks to Mamelodi East schools

    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    As part of its A Kas’lam Initiative, Sanlam Retail Mass has installed water storage tanks at several schools, including Sikhanyisele Primary School, in Mamelodi East, Pretoria. The A Kas’lam Initiative aims to provide critical infrastructure at township schools facing challenges.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    The new water tanks directly address the unreliable water supply, a persistent issue that often disrupts learning.

    The Tshwane district faces severe water shortages due to ageing infrastructure and municipal water losses.

    The city currently consumes an estimated 18% more water per day than its licensed allocation, and it spends approximately R450m annually on water tankers just to meet basic community needs.

    "Our Kas'lam initiative is about creating a sustainable impact by investing directly in our communities," said Virginia Nkosi, executive: stakeholder management and market development at Sanlam Retail Mass.

    "Water is a vital resource, and by providing these tanks, we are helping schools not only address immediate challenges but also build resilience for the future.

    “We are proud to stand alongside Mamelodi schools in supporting quality education and wellbeing for their learners.”

    These Mamelodi East schools can now maintain consistent operations and ensure minimal interruption to the academic curriculum, even during times of water scarcity.

    On receiving the donation, Principal Snowy Mokoma said, “This donation could not have come at a better time. Reliable access to water is essential for our learners’ health and dignity.

    “The tanks will ease many daily struggles and ensure that our children can learn in a safe and supported environment.”

