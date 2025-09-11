South Africa
ESG Climate Change
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioCyril Ramaphosa FoundationSoapboxMultiChoiceFoodForward SAFusionDesignPropelair SASappiMANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    African leaders unite to fund $50bn yearly climate initiative despite global setbacks

    Africa is aiming to secure $50bn a year for a new continental climate solutions initiative sponsored by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a draft declaration after a leaders' climate summit in Addis Ababa showed.
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    Leaders of the 54-nation continent, which has been pounded by landslides, floods and droughts this year, want to press on with their climate commitments in spite of the United States' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

    The push involves the establishment of the Africa Climate Innovation Compact and the African Climate Facility, the draft declaration showed, "to mobilise $50bn annually in catalytic finance to champion climate solutions."

    Ethiopian officials did not respond immediately when Reuters sought more information, but Abiy told the opening ceremony of the summit that the initiative should aim to deliver 1,000 solutions to tackle climate challenges by 2030.

    The Horn-of-Africa nation has been showcasing its tree-planting drive that was started in 2019, and a mega hydroelectric dam was launched, as evidence of Africa's capacity to set the pace in fostering economic development while protecting its ecosystems.

    During the opening of the summit, African leaders presided over a deal between African development financiers and their commercial banks to mobilise $100bn for investments in green power generation.

    Africa needs over $3trn to meet its climate goals by 2030, but it has received only $30bn between 2021 and 2022, the draft declaration from the summit said.

    It called for stronger international commitments and partnerships to close the financing gap, with a focus on enabling adaptation to climate change through grants.

    Read more: climate change, Africa, economic development, natural disasters, Paris Agreement, climate solutions, Abiy Ahmed
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz