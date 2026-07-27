Property growth drives Santam Syndicate 1918 expansion with new senior underwriting appointments

Santam Syndicate 1918, part of the Santam Group, is strengthening its Property underwriting capabilities with the appointment of senior London Market professional Stephen Kiedish as senior underwriter, while also launching its International Motor offering with the appointment of Neil Smith to lead the new portfolio.

Source: Pexels.

Kiedish will focus on building and enhancing the Syndicate’s Property capability, with responsibility for further developing and diversifying its Property portfolio. His appointment forms part of Santam Syndicate 1918’s continued investment in specialist underwriting expertise as it expands its presence across multiple classes of business.

Alongside the Property expansion, Smith will lead the Syndicate’s entry into the international motor market, responsible for developing and managing the new portfolio, setting underwriting strategy, driving portfolio performance and supporting disciplined, profitable growth. His remit will also include strengthening broker and coverholder relationships across key international territories.

Source: Supplied. Stephen Kiedish, Senior Underwriter: Property at Santam Syndicate 1918. Source: Supplied. Neil Smith, Head: International Motor, Santam Syndicate 1918.

The appointments reinforce Santam Syndicate 1918’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to disciplined underwriting, technical expertise and delivering specialist solutions to clients and partners across the London Market.

Senior expertise strengthens

Sam Geddes, chief executive officer of Santam Syndicate 1918, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Neil and Stephen to the Syndicate. They bring exceptional technical capability, strong market reputations and extensive experience within their respective classes of business. Their appointments significantly strengthen the depth of our underwriting team and will be highly beneficial for our clients, brokers and coverholders.”

Kiedish joins the Syndicate with more than 20 years of industry experience. Most recently, he served as Managing Director: Affinity Solutions at Volante Global Syndicate 1699, where he was responsible for developing and managing affinity business. His previous roles include senior underwriting positions at Sportscover, ProSight Syndicate 1110, AEGIS London Syndicate 1225 and QBE Europe, following the start of his career at RSA Insurance.

Smith brings more than 30 years of international motor underwriting experience, specialising in developing and managing profitable motor portfolios across multiple jurisdictions.

He joins from Volante Global, where he served as Managing Director: International Motor, leading the development of specialist motor portfolios and delegated underwriting solutions across a range of markets. Previously, he held senior motor underwriting roles at QBE Insurance, Ensign Motor Policies and Torch Motor Policies.

His expertise spans delegated authority business, portfolio management and the underwriting of complex and niche motor risks.