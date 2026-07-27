InnoVent bursary backs students excluded from NSFAS

Students are encouraged to apply for the InnoVent Bursary Programme, which accepts applications throughout the year through referrals, community organisations, educational networks and direct requests from prospective students.

Zakhe Khuzwayo, InnoVent CFO

Rather than operating an open public application process, InnoVent evaluates applications annually, with bursary approvals typically finalised towards the end of February. This approach allows the organisation to carefully assess each candidate and focus on students who demonstrate both academic potential and genuine financial need.

The programme is open to students from all backgrounds and fields of study, although preference is often given to qualifications aligned with the company's business and South Africa's future skills needs. Selection considers academic performance, financial circumstances and a personal motivation from applicants explaining why they should receive support.

What is covered

Successful students may receive funding for tuition fees, accommodation, textbooks and, where required, a monthly allowance. Throughout their studies, students' academic progress is monitored to identify where additional mentoring or tutoring may be needed, ensuring that financial support is matched by the guidance needed to maximise each student's opportunity to succeed.

In addition to study fees, students may receive assistance with accommodation, books, data, laptops, iPads and monthly stipends to help them focus on their studies without the constant pressure of survival.

The programme also includes regular academic monitoring, mentorship and even tutoring support where needed. More importantly, the programme targets students who often fall into the gap between financial hardship and traditional funding mechanisms.

“We concentrated on individuals who could not get funding through NSFAS,” says InnoVent CFO Zakhe Khuzwayo. “Our goal was to support those who had the potential to succeed but lacked the financial means to pursue further studies.”

Khuzwayo says rather than ending the relationship once a student completes their studies, InnoVent continues to track graduates, assist with employability, support CV development and help connect students with work opportunities. “We also maintain a graduate database to monitor where former bursary recipients are working and how they are progressing professionally.”

Read more about this CSR initiative or send you referrals or requests to the company here.