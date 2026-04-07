Final call for applications to the Mandela Rhodes Foundation Scholarship SA 2027

There is one week left to apply for the 2027 Mandela Rhodes Foundation Scholarship, with applications closing on 14 April.

The Mandela Rhodes Foundation Scholarship allows for African students to pursue their postgraduate studies in South Africa, and the chance to take part in the Leadership Development Programme. Since the Foundation started, more than 16 years ago, they have funded over 500 students from 28 African countries.

Scholarships will be awarded for Postgraduate studies (Honours and Masters degrees) in ANY field. The scholarship is open to students from all African countries, to study at selected institutions in South Africa.

What is covered

The scholarship will provide cover for the following study related expenses: registration fees, tuition fees, study material allowance, meal and accommodation allowance, personal allowance, medical aid allowance and economy-class flights for scholars from countries outside of SA (at the start and end of their studies). Scholars may also receive research and conferencing grants on request.

The scholarship will provide cover for up to 2 years – Honours students will receive funding for 1 year and Masters students will receive funding for 1 or 2 years.

Allowances are paid twice a year – scholars must submit proof of registration at the beginning of the year, and a progress report from your university 2 weeks after the second semester begins. Allowances are paid directly to scholars, while tuition and registration fees are paid to the tertiary institution.

Scholars will also take part in leadership development workshops – scholars will be required to attend residential workshops and regional pods, and may participate in the Mentoring Programme.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

You must be a citizen of ANY African country (including South Africa)



You must be between the ages of 19 and 29 old



You must be willing to travel to South Africa if you reside in any other African country besides SA (the scholarship only covers studies in South Africa, therefore you must be willing to relocate to SA for your studies)



You must intend on studying at one of these approved institutions (you do not have to have applied or been accepted yet): AFDA the School for the Creative Economy

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)

Durban University of Technology (DUT)

Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT)

Monash University

Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU)

North West University (NWU)

Rhodes University (RU)

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)

University of Cape Town (UCT)

University of Fort Hare (UFH)

University of Free State (UFS)

University of Johannesburg (UJ)

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

University of Limpopo (UL)

University of Pretoria (UP)

University of Stellenbosch (SU)

University of the Western Cape (UWC)

University of the Witwatersrand (WITS)

University of Venda (UNIVEN)

University of Zululand (UNIZULU)

Vaal University of Technology (VUT)

Walter Sisulu University (WSU)

You must have completed an undergraduate degree qualification OR you will complete an undergraduate degree qualification by 1 January 2027



You must have achieved a minimum overall average of 70% or upper-second class Honours



You must intend on studying towards a Postgraduate qualification in ANY field (Honours or Masters degree only – MBA studies are NOT covered), in 2027



You must secure admission to your university by January 2027



You must be fluent in English and able to study at a postgraduate level in English (take the FREE online English test to test your English proficiency level)



You must have strong leadership skills and have been in a position of leadership on your campus or in your community



You must aim to be an ethical leader and be committed to using your talents to advance equality, freedom and human dignity in Africa



You must show potential to embody the MRF’s founding principles (education, leadership, entrepreneurship, reconciliation)



You must be committed to participating in the MRF leadership development programme, which is held in-person and online, taking place during the week or on weekends (3 workshops will be held in the first year in residence, and 2 in the second year)



You must respect the conditions of tenure of the scholarship – it cannot be deferred to another year



You must maintain high standards of work and conduct during your studies



You must NOT be receiving any other scholarship or funding opportunity



You may NOT perform any paid work for more than 12 hours a week during your studies

How to apply

Applications must be submitted online at: Mandela Rhodes Foundation Scholarship Application 2027

Applicants will be required to register an account before they can login and apply.

Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Mandela Rhodes Foundation Scholarship.

Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your online application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

ID document, if a South African



Passport, if not a South African



Degree certificate (applicants from outside SA may need to complete SAQA verification to begin their studies at a South African university – see notes below for more information)



Transcripts of academic results



3 letters of recommendation from people who have relevant experience of you and insight into your character (applicants must register each recommender on the Mandela Rhodes Foundation Scholarship application platform and the recommender will then receive an email asking them to log on and upload their letter)



2 short essays (1 about your personal journey, and 1 about a specific question relating MRF principles)

Notes about the Mandela Rhodes Foundation scholarship

All documents documents and transcripts must be provided in English.



Candidates are advised to apply to study at more than 1 approved university – although proof of application is not required for this scholarship application.



In South Africa, South African Qualifications Agency (SAQA) is the framework for registering and rating qualification levels. In order to be accepted for your selected programme, it is advisable to find out what the National Qualification Framework (NQF) requirements for your course are, and if your qualifications meet these requirements. SAQA accreditation can take between 4 and 8 weeks, therefore it is advisable to apply ASAP. Read more about the SAQA requirements on the SAQA website.



The MRF does not provide assistance with visa applications (which is required to take up the scholarship in South Africa). Candidates must ensure that they apply for their study visa in time – it is advised to apply for a visa as soon as you receive acceptance from your university. Students who do not get their visas in time to begin the academic programme and Leadership Development Programme, could end up forfeiting the scholarship award.



The Mandela Rhodes Foundation does NOT pay for the following: application fees for university, accreditation of your existing degrees through SAQA which may be an entry requirement to your course.



Applicants are encouraged to read the MRF Scholarship T&C’s (.pdf)

Selecion process

Please note that following selection process and dates:

Applications open on 9 March 2026.

Applications close on 14 April 2026.

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted mid-July 2026 and moved on to round 2.

Further shortlisted candidates will be contacted by the end of July 2026 and moved on to round 3.

All candidates will be contacted by the end of August 2026 to inform them if they have been unsuccessful or been invited for an interview in the final round.

Students will be invited to attend an interview in South Africa and will be notified by the end of October 2026 if they have been selected to receive a scholarship. Students residing outside of South Africa will be flown in for an in-person interview.

Selected Mandela Rhodes Scholars must then secure a placement at university between October and December 2026 (for the 2027 academic year), and a study visa if they are from outside of South Africa.

Applicants can subscribe to MRF tips and alerts here.

Closing date

14 April 2026 (at 23:59 GMT+2).

(Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)

Contact the MRF scholarship provider

For any queries related to this scholarship programme, please contact the Mandela Rhodes Foundation directly:

Email: az.gro.frm@ofni

MRF contact page: https://www.mandelarhodes.org/contact/

Please do NOT contact the Mandela Rhodes Foundation if this bursary has already closed.

This information was originally published by SA Bursaries. For more bursary opportunities, visit SA Bursaries here.