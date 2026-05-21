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2027 Old Mutual Accounting Bursary: Last chance to apply
The Old Mutual bursary is aimed at young individuals who are passionate about making a career for themselves in Chartered Accounting. It will provide cover for the following expenses: tuition, study materials, meals, accommodation in residence and return flights home (if studying outside of your hometown).
The bursary will be awarded for Accounting Science (Chartered Accounting Stream) studies at any of these selected institutions:
- Nelson Mandela University
- North-West University
- Rhodes University
- Stellenbosch University
- University of Cape Town
- University of Fort Hare
- University of Johannesburg
- University of KwaZulu-Natal
- University of Pretoria
- University of South Africa
- University of the Free State
- University of the Western Cape
- University of the Witwatersrand
- Milpark Business School
Opportunities and incentives
Students will also have the chance to partake in vacation work during the holidays.
Bursary recipients will receive support for the full duration of their degree and students who achieve excellent grades will receive more incentives.
After graduation, students will also have guaranteed employment within the company.
Trainees will receive broad exposure in all spheres of finance as prescribed as by Saica. Bursary recipients will get exposed to accounting and external reporting, management decision-making and control, financial management, risk management, governance and taxation.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):
- You must be a South African citizen
- You must be currently in Matric OR have completed Matric
- You must NOT have completed any post-Matric qualifications
- You must be studying or intend on studying towards an undergraduate Accounting Science (Chartered Accounting Stream) qualification
- You must be studying or have applied to study at one of the following tertiary institutes: University of Cape Town, University of Stellenbosch, University of the Western Cape, University of Johannesburg, University of Pretoria, University of the Witwatersrand, University of Free State, University of Fort Hare, University of KwaZulu-Natal, University of South Africa (UNISA), Rhodes University, North West University, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, Milpark Business School
- You must have achieved a minimum result of 70% for Mathematics (not Mathematics Literacy) in Matric
- You must have achieved a minimum result of 60% for English HL or 70% for English FAL in Matric
- You must have achieved a minimum result of 70% for all other subjects in Matric
- You must be committed to enter the Old Mutual Chartered Accounting Training (OMCAT) Programme and work for the company after graduation
- Preference will be given to students from under-represented designated groups, including candidates with disabilities
- Preference will be given to students from previously disadvantaged background or those who demonstrate financial need
How to apply
Applications must be submitted online at: Old Mutual Accounting Bursary Application 2027 (Reference: JR-78372)
Applicants will be required to create an account before they can login and apply.
Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Old Mutual bursary.
Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your online application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):
- ID document (certified copy)
- Matric latest results, if currently in Matric
- Matric certificate, if completed Matric
- Proof of acceptance or conditional acceptance at University, if applicable
- Full academic transcript, if currently studying
- NBT statement, if applicable
- Completed bursary motivation form (.pdf)
- Curriculum Vitae (1 page)
Selection process
Shortlisted candidates will be contacted by 15 July 2026 and will be sent a link to complete psychometric assessments. If you do not receive any feedback by this date, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Finalists will be invited to a selection day whereby interviews will be held. Candidates who are selected after the interview you will receive a provisional offer which will be confirmed final matric results and proof of acceptance at University for an Accounting Science programme, have been receive.
Deadline and contact details
30 May 2026 (at 11:59pm). (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)
For any queries related to this bursary programme, please contact Old Mutual directly:
Early Careers team
Email: moc.lautumdlo@sreeracylrae
Please do not contact Old Mutual if this bursary has already closed.
Source: SA Bursaries
SA Bursaries, South Africa’s largest bursary website, is a platform with the most comprehensive list of bursaries in South Africa, updated regularly.Go to: https://www.zabursaries.co.za/