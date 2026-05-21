2027 Old Mutual Accounting Bursary: Last chance to apply

Students have less than 10 days to apply for the Old Mutual Accounting Bursary programme for the 2027 academic year, as applications close on 30 May 2026...

The Old Mutual bursary is aimed at young individuals who are passionate about making a career for themselves in Chartered Accounting. It will provide cover for the following expenses: tuition, study materials, meals, accommodation in residence and return flights home (if studying outside of your hometown).

The bursary will be awarded for Accounting Science (Chartered Accounting Stream) studies at any of these selected institutions:

Nelson Mandela University



North-West University



Rhodes University



Stellenbosch University



University of Cape Town



University of Fort Hare



University of Johannesburg



University of KwaZulu-Natal



University of Pretoria



University of South Africa



University of the Free State



University of the Western Cape



University of the Witwatersrand



Milpark Business School

Opportunities and incentives

Students will also have the chance to partake in vacation work during the holidays.

Bursary recipients will receive support for the full duration of their degree and students who achieve excellent grades will receive more incentives.

After graduation, students will also have guaranteed employment within the company.

Trainees will receive broad exposure in all spheres of finance as prescribed as by Saica. Bursary recipients will get exposed to accounting and external reporting, management decision-making and control, financial management, risk management, governance and taxation.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

You must be a South African citizen



You must be currently in Matric OR have completed Matric



You must NOT have completed any post-Matric qualifications



You must be studying or intend on studying towards an undergraduate Accounting Science (Chartered Accounting Stream) qualification



You must be studying or have applied to study at one of the following tertiary institutes: University of Cape Town, University of Stellenbosch, University of the Western Cape, University of Johannesburg, University of Pretoria, University of the Witwatersrand, University of Free State, University of Fort Hare, University of KwaZulu-Natal, University of South Africa (UNISA), Rhodes University, North West University, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, Milpark Business School



You must have achieved a minimum result of 70% for Mathematics (not Mathematics Literacy) in Matric



You must have achieved a minimum result of 60% for English HL or 70% for English FAL in Matric



You must have achieved a minimum result of 70% for all other subjects in Matric



You must be committed to enter the Old Mutual Chartered Accounting Training (OMCAT) Programme and work for the company after graduation



Preference will be given to students from under-represented designated groups, including candidates with disabilities



Preference will be given to students from previously disadvantaged background or those who demonstrate financial need

How to apply

Applications must be submitted online at: Old Mutual Accounting Bursary Application 2027 (Reference: JR-78372)

Applicants will be required to create an account before they can login and apply.

Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Old Mutual bursary.

Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your online application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

ID document (certified copy)



Matric latest results, if currently in Matric



Matric certificate, if completed Matric



Proof of acceptance or conditional acceptance at University, if applicable



Full academic transcript, if currently studying



NBT statement, if applicable



Completed bursary motivation form (.pdf)



Curriculum Vitae (1 page)

Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted by 15 July 2026 and will be sent a link to complete psychometric assessments. If you do not receive any feedback by this date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Finalists will be invited to a selection day whereby interviews will be held. Candidates who are selected after the interview you will receive a provisional offer which will be confirmed final matric results and proof of acceptance at University for an Accounting Science programme, have been receive.

Deadline and contact details

30 May 2026 (at 11:59pm). (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)

For any queries related to this bursary programme, please contact Old Mutual directly:

Early Careers team

Email: moc.lautumdlo@sreeracylrae

Please do not contact Old Mutual if this bursary has already closed.