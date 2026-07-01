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    Gallagher Foundation offers full scholarship for UCT first-year students

    The Gallagher Foundation, founded in 2001 by Ellen and Jerry Gallagher, is inviting students to apply for their scholarship programme for the 2027 academic year. The purpose of the scholarship is to assist young leaders with their studies, who they believe will positively impact their developing country by bringing peace and prosperity.
    1 Jul 2026
    1 Jul 2026
    Image source: globalphoto –
    Image source: globalphoto – 123RF.com

    Scholarships will be awarded for undergraduate studies at the University of Cape Town (UCT), in ANY field (4 year degree or 6 year medical degree programme).

    The Gallagher Foundation Scholarship is also available for studies in Mexico at ITESM – Monterrey Campus, and in Turkey at Boğaziçi University.

    The full scholarship will provide cover for the following expenses: tuition fees, books, study supplies, accommodation, meals, transport and a living allowance.

    Eligibility criteria

    Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your bursary application not being considered):

    • You must be a South African citizen
    • You must be currently in Matric or have completed Matric
    • You must have a strong academic record
    • You must intend on studying at the University of Cape Town (UCT) in 2027 (final selection will depend on final acceptance to UCT)
    • You must be entering your 1st year of undergraduate study in 2027
    • You must have applied or be admitted into a maximum 4 year (or 6 year medical) degree program
    • You must come from a financially disadvantaged background and have proof of financial need, with a total household income of NOT more than R600,000 per annum
    • You must have high level of ethical values (including: belief that progress can be achieved without violence, commitment to making a difference in your country, traits which align with the Gallagher Foundation Traits of Distinguished Leaders)
    • You must demonstrate strong leadership potential (in any of the following areas: special projects, awards received, extracurricular activities, service work)

    Applications and documentation

    Applications must be submitted online at: Gallagher Foundation Scholarship Application 2027

    Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Gallagher Foundation Scholarship.

    Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your completed online application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

    • High school results
    • Recommendation letter (from an individual who can provide information about your character, academic accomplishments, community service involvement and extracurricular activities – eg: a teacher, mentor, guidance counselor, athletic coach or employer – NOT from a family member)
    • Parents or guardians proof of income (latest payslips/ letter from employer/ affidavit if unemployed/ pension documents)
    • 4 short essays (1. All good leaders fail. Each mistake teaches us something. Describe a time you failed in some way and what you learned from it. 2. What would you like to see happen to your country in the next 50 years and how do you see yourself participating? 3. Where have you seen leadership demonstrated and what made that person stand out as a leader to you? 4. What are some of the biggest challenges you face? How are you working to meet those challenges?)
    • National Benchmark Test (NBT) for University Entrance results
    • Proof of conditional acceptance to UCT

    Deadline and selection process

    • Gallagher Foundation applications close on 31 July 2026 at 11.59pm. (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)
    • Applicants will be notified of their status in the next phase of the selection process on 14 August 2026.
    • Final Gallagher Foundation candidates will be interviewed by between 2 and 3 October 2026.
    • Applicants will be notified of final selection on 4 December 2026.

    For any queries related to this scholarship programme, please contact the Gallagher Foundation directly:
    Email: gro.noitadnuofrehgallag@ofni
    Applicants are encouraged to read the FAQ’s before making any enquiries.

    Please do NOT contact the Gallagher Foundation if this scholarship has already closed.

    Read more: bursary, scholarship, scholarship programme
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    Source: SA Bursaries

    SA Bursaries, South Africa’s largest bursary website, is a platform with the most comprehensive list of bursaries in South Africa, updated regularly.

    Go to: https://www.zabursaries.co.za/
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