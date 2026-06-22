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3 scholarships up for grabs from the Mad Leadership Foundation
There are three scholarship opportunities are available:
- Mad Leadership Scholarship: Covers high school studies (students entering Grade 9 in 2027).
- Mad Leadership Scholarship: Covers undergraduate Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) or Commerce studies.
- Mike Ilsley Memorial (Mim) Scholarship in partnership with Fem Education Foundation: Covers undergraduate Chartered Accountants (CA(SA)) studies.
Through its scholarship awards, the Mad Leadership Foundation aims to support scholars throughout their education journey and into their professional lives.
Selection process
Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and may be required to undergo psychometric and leadership assessments
- Mad Leadership Scholarship - High School: If you do not receive any feedback by 31 December 2026, please consider your application unsuccessful.
- Mad Leadership Scholarship - Stem or Commerce studies: If you do not receive any feedback by 31 December 2026, please consider your application unsuccessful.
- Mim Scholarship - CA(SA) studies: If you do not receive any feedback by 27 February 2027, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Eligibility
Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):
Mad Leadership Scholarship - High School
- You must be a South African citizen
- You must be currently in Grade 8 (in 2026)
- You must be entering Grade 9 in 2027
- You must be studying at a public high school in South Africa (Mad Leadership Foundation does not fund private school attendance unless the learner receives a significant scholarship from the school, or the school’s fees are aligned with the average costs of Quintile 5 public schools in South Africa)
- You must have a total gross household income of NOT more than R35,000 per month
- You must have basic English proficiency
- You must display leadership at school
- You must be actively involved in community service
Mad Leadership Scholarship - Stem or Commerce studies
- You must be a South African citizen
- You must be currently in Matric or have completed Matric
- You must be studying (1st year) or intend on studying towards a qualification within a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) or Commerce field
- You must have applied/ be accepted to study at a recognised and accredited tertiary institution in South Africa, for 2027
- You must have achieved a minimum overall average of 65%
- You must be passionate about your studies
- You must have a total gross household income of NOT more than R35,000 per month
- You must have basic English language skills
Mim Scholarship - CA(SA) studies
- You must be a South African citizen
- You must have completed Matric
- You must be studying (1st or 2nd year) or intend on studying towards a Chartered Accountancy qualification
- You must have applied/ be accepted to study at a recognised and accredited tertiary institution in South Africa, for 2027
- You must have achieved a minimum result of 70% in Financial Accounting
- You must have a total gross household income of NOT more than R35,000 per month
- You must have a strong sense of responsibility
- You must have good leadership traits
- You must have community service involvement
Applications
Applications must be submitted online at:
- Mad Leadership Scholarship Application - High School
- Mad Leadership Scholarship Application - STEM or Commerce studies
- Mim Scholarship Application - CA(SA) studies
Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Mad Leadership Foundation Scholarship.
Required documentation
Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):
- ID document, if over 16 years old (certified copy)
- Birth certificate, if under 16 years old (certified copy)
- Most recent academic results
- 2025 final results
- Parents or guardians ID documents, if under 18 years old (certified copy)
- Parents or guardians death certificate, if deceased, if under 18 years old (certified copy)
- Proof of parents, guardians or your own household income (latest payslips if employed/ affidavit if unemployed/ proof of Sassa grant if applicable)
Please note this is only a guide of the supporting documents you may be required to submit. For the full list, check the application form on the official website.
Closing date: 26 July 2026. (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)
Contact details
For any queries related to this scholarship programme, please contact the Mad Leadership Foundation directly:
Tel/ SMS/ WhatsApp: 082 313 9014
Email: gro.pihsredaeldam@snoitacilppa
Business hours: Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm. (Please note that queries will be responded to within 3-5 business days).
Please do NOT contact the Mad Leadership Foundation if this bursary has already closed.
Source: SA Bursaries
SA Bursaries, South Africa’s largest bursary website, is a platform with the most comprehensive list of bursaries in South Africa, updated regularly.Go to: https://www.zabursaries.co.za/