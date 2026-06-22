3 scholarships up for grabs from the Mad Leadership Foundation

The Make a Difference Leadership Foundation (Mad) is inviting students to apply for its 2027 scholarship awards before the 26 July 2026 deadline.

There are three scholarship opportunities are available:

Mad Leadership Scholarship: Covers high school studies (students entering Grade 9 in 2027).



Mad Leadership Scholarship: Covers undergraduate Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) or Commerce studies.



Mike Ilsley Memorial (Mim) Scholarship in partnership with Fem Education Foundation: Covers undergraduate Chartered Accountants (CA(SA)) studies.

Through its scholarship awards, the Mad Leadership Foundation aims to support scholars throughout their education journey and into their professional lives.

Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and may be required to undergo psychometric and leadership assessments

Mad Leadership Scholarship - High School: If you do not receive any feedback by 31 December 2026, please consider your application unsuccessful.



Mad Leadership Scholarship - Stem or Commerce studies: If you do not receive any feedback by 31 December 2026, please consider your application unsuccessful.



Mim Scholarship - CA(SA) studies: If you do not receive any feedback by 27 February 2027, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Eligibility

Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

Mad Leadership Scholarship - High School

You must be a South African citizen



You must be currently in Grade 8 (in 2026)



You must be entering Grade 9 in 2027



You must be studying at a public high school in South Africa (Mad Leadership Foundation does not fund private school attendance unless the learner receives a significant scholarship from the school, or the school’s fees are aligned with the average costs of Quintile 5 public schools in South Africa)



You must have a total gross household income of NOT more than R35,000 per month



You must have basic English proficiency



You must display leadership at school



You must be actively involved in community service

Mad Leadership Scholarship - Stem or Commerce studies

You must be a South African citizen



You must be currently in Matric or have completed Matric



You must be studying (1st year) or intend on studying towards a qualification within a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) or Commerce field



You must have applied/ be accepted to study at a recognised and accredited tertiary institution in South Africa, for 2027



You must have achieved a minimum overall average of 65%



You must be passionate about your studies



You must have a total gross household income of NOT more than R35,000 per month



You must have basic English language skills

Mim Scholarship - CA(SA) studies

You must be a South African citizen



You must have completed Matric



You must be studying (1st or 2nd year) or intend on studying towards a Chartered Accountancy qualification



You must have applied/ be accepted to study at a recognised and accredited tertiary institution in South Africa, for 2027



You must have achieved a minimum result of 70% in Financial Accounting



You must have a total gross household income of NOT more than R35,000 per month



You must have a strong sense of responsibility



You must have good leadership traits



You must have community service involvement

Applications

Applications must be submitted online at:

Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Mad Leadership Foundation Scholarship.

Required documentation

Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

ID document, if over 16 years old (certified copy)



Birth certificate, if under 16 years old (certified copy)



Most recent academic results



2025 final results



Parents or guardians ID documents, if under 18 years old (certified copy)



Parents or guardians death certificate, if deceased, if under 18 years old (certified copy)



Proof of parents, guardians or your own household income (latest payslips if employed/ affidavit if unemployed/ proof of Sassa grant if applicable)

Please note this is only a guide of the supporting documents you may be required to submit. For the full list, check the application form on the official website.

Closing date: 26 July 2026. (Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.)

Contact details

For any queries related to this scholarship programme, please contact the Mad Leadership Foundation directly:

Tel/ SMS/ WhatsApp: 082 313 9014

Email: gro.pihsredaeldam@snoitacilppa

Business hours: Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm. (Please note that queries will be responded to within 3-5 business days).

Please do NOT contact the Mad Leadership Foundation if this bursary has already closed.