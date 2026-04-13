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    Boosting SA Stem skills: Sasol's 2027 bursary programme open for entry

    Applications are open for Sasol's 2027 bursary programme, which funds full-time undergraduate studies in engineering and science.
    13 Apr 2026
    13 Apr 2026
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    Image supplied

    As one of South Africa's leading Stem employers, Sasol currently supports around 300 students studying at local institutions. The Sasol Bursary Programme builds the company’s talent pipeline while expanding access to tertiary education for high-achieving youth, particularly those from underserved communities.

    “We are looking for high-performing students who want to build careers in Stem," says Monica Luwes, manager: graduate centre and development programme, Sasol.

    "A Sasol bursary covers tuition, provides a living allowance, and offers psychosocial support to help students thrive. It helps to remove the barriers that often prevent talented learners from realising their potential.”

    What the Sasol Bursary Programme offers

    The Sasol Bursary Programme offers comprehensive financial and holistic support to pursue full-time undergraduate studies at leading South African universities. Besides funding tuition, this includes accommodation, meals, textbooks, pocket money, and an allowance for study tools such as a laptop and calculator.

    Upon completing their degrees, bursars are offered the opportunity to join Sasol’s graduate development programme, a pathway to a meaningful, professionally recognised career in engineering and science.

    Bursaries are available for full-time undergraduate studies in these disciplines at Sasol-approved South African universities:

    • Chemical Engineering,
    • Chemistry (Studies to Hons. level will be required),
    • Civil Engineering,
    • Data Science (Computer Science / Mathematics / Operations Research / Statistics),
    • Electrical Engineering,
    • Electronic Engineering,
    • Geology (Honours degree mandatory),
    • Industrial Engineering,
    • Mechanical Engineering,
    • Mining Engineering,
    • Metallurgical Engineering / Metallurgy (Studies to Hons. level will be required), and
    • Mine Surveying (University of Johannesburg only)

    Applicants must meet the following criteria:

    • Be South African citizens by birth and reside permanently in South Africa
    • Be registered (or intending to register) for full-time undergraduate studies in 2027 at a Sasol-approved public university in South Africa
    • Meet Sasol’s minimum academic requirements

    Studies at the University of South Africa (Unisa) are not considered.

    Sasol encourages applications from underrepresented groups, including women and learners from disadvantaged and fenceline communities.

    Need for Stem skills

    Since 2020, Sasol has granted over 500 mainstream bursaries and permanently employed more than 300 engineers and scientists upon the successful completion of its graduate development programme.

    “South Africa’s complex challenges, from energy security and water scarcity to climate change, infrastructure development and healthcare delivery, require a new generation of engineers, scientists and innovators,” explains Luwes.

    “The bursary programme is our contribution to addressing a Stem skills shortage and helping young South Africans to embark on rewarding careers in the fields of science and engineering. If you are a young person who loves solving problems and is looking for a future-proof career, this opportunity might be relevant to you.”

    Interested and eligible students are encouraged to apply before 17 May 2026. For full details and to submit an application, visit www.sasolbursaries.com.

    Read more: bursary, Sasol, bursary programme, bursary applications, Sasol bursary programme, Monica Luwes
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