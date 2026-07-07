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The Shape of Us: Design Week South Africa opens 2026 applications
Designing across two cities
The Johannesburg edition will take place from 8–11 October 2026, followed by Cape Town from 22–25 October 2026. The event brings together designers, studios, architecture and interior practices, hospitality venues, retailers, galleries and brands to celebrate the depth and diversity of South African design.
This year’s theme, The Shape of Us, invites participants to explore the relationship between cultural identity, historical influences and future-focused approaches within their work.
Where ideas, makers and audiences meet
The event brings together a community of designers, makers, collectors, industry professionals and design enthusiasts, offering participants the opportunity to place their work within a broader national conversation around creativity and innovation.
For emerging designers, established studios and creative businesses alike, participation provides a platform to build visibility, engage with new audiences and connect with potential collaborators across the design, architecture, lifestyle and cultural sectors.
With local and international media attention, industry partnerships and audiences across both cities, Design Week South Africa provides a platform for connecting the people, ideas and practices driving contemporary South African design.
Applications now open
Applications are open to designers, studios, collectives, architecture and interior practices, creative agencies, hospitality venues, retailers, galleries and brands with a strong connection to design and creative culture.
Participants can apply to take part in Johannesburg, Cape Town or both cities.
Applications close on 2 August 2026.
To apply or learn more, click here or contact moc.acirfahtuoskeewngised@ofni