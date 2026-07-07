Zuru brings viral global toy sensation Slime Mart collection to SA

South African children can now join in on the global slime phenomenon as Zuru officially launches its latest collectible range: the Slime Mart collection.

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Combining the hugely popular worlds of slime and pretend food play, the new collection invites children to create, customise and squish their own realistic-looking slime snacks, transforming burgers, pizzas, waffles and desserts into tactile sensory experiences.

The launch comes as slime continues to dominate social media, with more than 68 billion slime-related views on TikTok, highlighting the growing demand for creative, hands-on toys that encourage imaginative play beyond digital screens.

Turning food into fun

Designed for children aged 4+, Slime Mart allows young creators to mix textures, decorate miniature food creations, and experiment with different slime combinations inspired by popular treats.

Each product is packaged as either a portable Slime Mart Bag, a larger Slime Mart Basket, or the deluxe Slime Mart Shopping Cart, offering multiple ways for children to build their own miniature foodie world.

The collection includes a variety of themed creations ranging from Burger Stack and Pizza Party to Bubble Tea Bliss, Sundae Swirl and Waffle Wonderland, giving children more than 15 collectible snack-inspired experiences to discover.

Capitalising on the sensory play boom

The launch reflects growing demand for toys that combine creativity, tactile engagement and collectability.

Sensory toys have become one of the fastest-growing categories in the global toy industry, with slime remaining particularly popular thanks to its satisfying textures, calming qualities and strong appeal across social media platforms.

According to Glenn Ambrose, country manager for Zuru South Africa, Slime Mart builds on that momentum by introducing an entirely new way for children to interact with slime.

"Slime Mart is the latest evolution in slime play, where creativity, realism and sensory fun collide," says Ambrose.

"We're thrilled to bring this playful, tactile experience to local kids who love expressing themselves through hands-on fun."

Ways to play

The Slime Mart range has been designed around different play experiences and price points.

The Slime Mart Bags offer portable play, with surprise snack themes including strawberry cheesecake, doughnuts, waffles and fruit tarts, complete with miniature accessories for decorating slime creations.

For children looking for a more immersive experience, the Slime Mart Baskets include either a burger or pizza-themed slime set, complete with moulds, texture mix-ins, charm toppings and mini containers for building customised foodie creations.

The premium Slime Mart Shopping Cart expands the experience further, featuring four recipes including a BLT sandwich, pancakes, chocolate cake and banana split.

Collectability drives repeat play

A key feature of the range is its collectible element.

With 15 different foodie themes available, children are encouraged to build their own slime-inspired menu while mixing accessories and textures across different sets.

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The combination of surprise reveals, customisation and sensory interaction aligns with some of the strongest trends currently driving the global toy market.

Bringing creative play back home

As parents increasingly seek activities that encourage creativity away from screens, products like Slime Mart continue to gain traction by combining imaginative storytelling with tactile learning and open-ended play.

The range offers children the opportunity to experiment, create and rebuild their slime creations time and again.

The Slime Mart collection is now available at leading toy retailers and Checkers stores nationwide.

*One warning remains firmly in place, however: while the burgers, waffles and desserts may look delicious, they're made for squishing — not eating.