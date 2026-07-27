ECDC funding boosts ECape poultry cooperatives

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) has invested R642,679.58 through its Imvaba Cooperative Fund to support the expansion of two poultry cooperatives in Kariega, strengthening local food production, improving processing capacity and supporting employment.

Source: Supplied | Mveleli Menze and Thobeka Menze of the Milani Machete Poultry Production Primary Cooperative

Milani Macethe Poultry Production Primary Cooperative received R379,346.83, comprising R264,984 for infrastructure rehabilitation and R114,362.83 for processing and cold-chain equipment.

The family-owned cooperative, established in 2002, operates on a 12-hectare farm in Rocklands Valley and supplies live and processed chickens to local residents and traders. It currently produces 1,500 broilers per production cycle and has created two permanent administrative jobs for women from the surrounding community.

According to ECDC assistant manager for financial incentives and business support Fikile Mzinyati, the funding enabled the reconstruction of poultry houses with capacity for up to 6,000 broilers, while also supporting the purchase of 1,500 day-old chicks, poultry feed and processing equipment, including a poultry plucker, chest freezers, a digital scale and a packaging machine.

"The funding has enabled the cooperative to rebuild and expand our operations. We are rebuilding our operations following devastating floods in 2022/23," says cooperative manager Thobeka Menze.

Menze won the Department of Agriculture's Women Entrepreneurship Award for Best Subsistence Producer in 2024 and the Best Poultry Producer Award in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality in 2026.

Second cooperative strengthens operations

Langbooi Sthathu Agricultural Primary Cooperative also benefited from the Imvaba Cooperative Fund, receiving R263,332.75 in April 2026.

The funding was used to renovate broiler housing, purchase processing machinery and equipment, and acquire day-old chicks and poultry feed.

The family-owned enterprise, established in 2003, is managed by five members of the Langbooi family and currently employs eight people, including its members. It produces approximately 1,440 broilers every four weeks, with facilities accommodating 1,500 birds per production cycle.

Its poultry products are sold in 2kg and 5kg packs to local consumers and businesses, including Yonayethu and Endaweni Tshisanyama.

"The Imvaba Cooperative Fund has placed our family's farming business on a strong growth path. It has helped our broiler poultry operation immensely, particularly through the acquisition of machinery and equipment that has improved our production capacity," says chairperson Ntombizanele Langbooi.

Supporting agricultural growth

Mzinyati says both cooperatives have benefited from government agricultural development programmes over several years and continue to implement biosecurity measures that support healthy poultry production.

"The ECDC's investment through the Imvaba Cooperative Fund demonstrates the Corporation's commitment to developing black-owned cooperatives, strengthening agricultural enterprises and supporting inclusive economic growth in the Eastern Cape," says Mzinyati.