Livestock owners can now apply online to vaccinate against FMD

Livestock owners and managers can now apply online for authorisation to vaccinate their own animals against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) after the Department of Agriculture launched the FMD Reporting system. The platform aims to strengthen disease control while improving vaccination monitoring and traceability.

"The launch of this system means that the owners and managers of cattle will be able to perform voluntary vaccination of their livestock against FMD," said Minister Aucamp. "This step is only the beginning and I can assure all stakeholders that the Department of Agriculture is committed to enabling the private sector to help tackle this FMD outbreak."

Three-step authorisation process

Livestock owners and managers must first apply through the FMD Reporting system to become an "Authorised Person" before they can administer FMD vaccines.

Once approved, they must notify the Provincial Director: Veterinary Services or the relevant State Veterinarian of their intention to vaccinate at least five days before administering the vaccine. Notification can be submitted through the online system or in writing.

Authorised persons may then obtain vaccines directly from an authorised veterinarian in their area.

Vaccination reporting required

Within 14 days of administering the vaccine, authorised persons must submit a vaccination report to the local state veterinarian.

The report must include details of the animals vaccinated, the vaccine used and the location where the vaccination took place. Reports can be submitted through the online system or in writing.

Approved third-party online systems provided by RMIS, SAAI and Buffalo Analytics may also be used to submit vaccination information, provided they have been approved by the Director of Animal Health. Information submitted through these platforms will be shared with the Department of Agriculture and uploaded to its monitoring system.

"All the information gathered through these report back systems will enable government to monitor progress of the vaccination programme," said Minister Aucamp. "It will also enable us to efficiently provide up-to-date information on the success of South Africa's vaccination programme to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) when we are in a position to apply to WOAH for FMD-Free status with vaccination once again."

The department said the system is intended to support collaboration with the livestock sector as South Africa continues efforts to control FMD and work towards restoring its FMD-free status with vaccination.