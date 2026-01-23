Mirror, Mirror on the wall, do you have AI capabilities? Beauty brands tap into fairytale magic

If the Evil Queen in Snow White lived in 2026, her Magic Mirror would most likely be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). We may only be at the start of 2026, but two beauty brands have already introduced the world to AI-powered mirrors.

Combining skin analysis with artificial intelligence (AI) and imaging, French luxury cosmetics company Clarins recently launched the AI Skin Observer. The new beauty technology company Swan Beauty introduced its smart AI-powered mirror.

Clarins AI Skin Observer

Clarins developed its AI Skin Observer with the support of an ecosystem of start-ups.

According to a statement, the mirror is a result of years of skin analysis research at the Clarins laboratory as well as the group's progress in AI and imaging, particularly within its Beauty Tech division.

It has been integrated into existing consultation tables at 20 stores worldwide. A simplified web version is also available online on Clarins' website in several countries.

The AI Skin Observer. Image credit: Clarins

An extension of its manual Skin Check, the AI Skin Observer uses biophysical sensors and face images with multiple lighting modes, analysing up to 22 skin parameters.

This provides information about the skin, enhancing the in-store advice and expertise.

The Clarins Group's Beauty Tech division also recently released the Lip Oil Factory and the MyBlend LED mask.

Swan Beauty Mirror

Clarins may have been around since 1954, but Swan Beauty marked its entry into the beauty market with the AI-powered Beauty Mirror.

A statement says that the Beauty Mirror blends modern aesthetics, professional-grade lighting, ultra-high-resolution imaging, and intelligent beauty technology.

The Swan Beauty Mirror. Image credit: Swan Beauty

It offers five core experience pillars:

AI Skin Analyser: This dermatologist-backed scan scores and tracks seven key skin concerns (wrinkles, pigmentation, texture, oiliness, redness, acne, and UV spots), then generates a personalised skin health score. Personalised Routine Builder: The feature guides users through the core skincare routine stages — cleanse, treat, moisturise, and protect —giving users the option to either manually select products or select from smart recommendations. SmARt Makeup Artist: Developed alongside celebrity makeup artists Carolina Gonzalez, Allan Avendano, and Fiona Stiles, the feature uses face recognition and overlays to adapt to each user's face shape to support precise makeup application. Exclusive Marketplace: The Swan Beauty Mirror shares personalised recommendations from its curated marketplace, which includes Sisley Paris, Augustinus Bader, Dr Barbara Sturm, 111SKIN, Chantecaille, La Prairie, Charlotte Tilbury, Parfum de Marly, and Initio. Social Community: The Swan Social community offers a personalised feed of tutorials, product recommendations, and content tailored to a user’s beauty preferences, facial features, and skin data.



The Swan Beauty Mirror retails for $795 and is sold at swanbeauty.com.

By tapping into fairytale magic with AI, these brands offer consumers a touch of whimsy with professional solutions and expertise. Who knows? Maybe we'll see Disney introduce an AI-powered mirror that can truly reveal who the fairest of them all is.