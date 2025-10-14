Adclick Africa takes home 2 wins at the New Gen Awards

Adclick Africa’s recent awards success celebrates and recognises campaigns that built strong customer relationships and loyalty. These categories required entrants to demonstrate how a customer-centric approach and ongoing engagement programme have helped their businesses achieve objectives and deliver on ROI.

From the right: Velly Bosega (CEO, Adclick Africa), Serisha Maharaj (senior marketing manager, Agile), Gugu Ndlovu (media director, Adclick Africa), Mukondeleli Nengwenani (digital marketing manager, Agile), Marcio Quintal (creative director, Adclick Africa), Kgomotso Keupilwe (social media and content specialist, Agile), and Mokgele Qhanya (brand manager, Agile)

“Winning two WesBank New Generation Awards for the Bonitas ‘For All Life Stages’ campaign is a significant achievement for both our team and our client. These accolades highlight the effectiveness of creativity when it is supported by data, human insights, and purposeful technology,” says Gugu Ndlovu, strategy and media director of Adclick Africa. “We demonstrated that innovation and precision can foster genuine connections – beyond mere clicks. Our collaboration with Bonitas illustrates how CRM, AI-driven personalisation, and smart media strategy can combine to create a real impact throughout our audience’s life stages.”

Agency team from Adclick Africa with the publication team from Startup Africa and SME South Africa

A track record that delivers

Adclick Africa has become known for its ability to build performance-driven digital marketing campaigns that deliver a return on investment. While creating bespoke media strategies, the agency works closely with its clients to turn business objectives into measurable results.

In 2019, Adclick Africa achieved an over 90% reduction in the cost per lead for Bonitas BTL campaigns, with further reductions in the cost per lead year on year over the next 5 years.

Driving a customer-centric approach

This sustained success underscores Adclick Africa’s commitment to innovation, data-driven optimisation, and long-term client growth. By continuously refining its approach and leveraging cutting-edge digital tools, the agency not only meets but consistently exceeds client expectations – proving that strategic collaboration and performance marketing excellence go hand in hand.

Mukondeleli Nengwenani, digital marketing manager at Agile Marketing representing Bonitas, emphasised that customer satisfaction drives loyalty and business success. “Just as Luke Schuler said: 'You are only as successful as the customer is satisfied',” says Mukondeleli.

About Adclick Africa

Adclick Africa is a leading digital marketing agency that specialises in data-led, ROI-driven marketing campaigns for businesses across the continent. Known for its expertise in programmatic advertising, SEO, PPC, social media strategy, and BTL activations, Adclick Africa helps brands grow through insight, creativity, and performance marketing.



