Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Adclick AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingFox Networks GroupRocketseedBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersFlow CommunicationsJCDecaux AfricaThe Odd NumberAlgoa FMTopco MediaTalkwalkerDemographicaEast Coast RadioNewzroom AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Integrated Digital Project Manager Remote, Cape Town, Johannesburg
  • Mid-Weight Project Manager - Corporate Events Johannesburg
  • CRM Brand Manager Cape Town
  • Junior - Mid Copy Editor Stellenbosch
  • Brand Manager Cape Town
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Partnerships Executive - Junior Level Cape Town
  • Marketing Manager - Contract Pretoria
  • Direct Marketing and Social Media Officer Gauteng Region
  • Account Executive Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Moya app reaches mass-market consumers with data-free engagement

    3 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Adclick Africa
    In South Africa, marketers and agencies alike still rely on traditional media to reach the mass market, sticking to what they know rather than venturing into the digital world of potential. At Adclick Africa we have since realised the need to evolve our digital marketing solutions to find new ways of reaching mass-market consumers.
    Moya app reaches mass-market consumers with data-free engagement

    With the high cost of data, internet is a privilege that most South Africans do not share. DIgital marketing, like the internet, is heavily reliant on access to data and connectivity. Most South Africans can’t afford the high cost of data, causing a financial barrier that previously didn’t exist with traditional media.

    Fortunately, data-free apps solve the problem of reaching mass-market consumers in sub-Saharan Africa without the cost of data standing in the way.

    Adclick Africa partners with Moya app to reach mass market

    Moya, South Africa’s first mobile data-free chat application, solves the problem of reaching mass market consumers online, delivering engagement that is hard to achieve in sub-Saharan Africa.

    The mobile data-free messenger enables access to digital services such as content, chat, e-commerce, competitions, gaming, websites, apps, VPN and more. Not only does Moya solve the problem of engaging the mass-market audiences digitally, the platform keeps developing unique capabilities for advertisers to proﬁle the mass-market audiences across various data points so as to deliver targeted ads and measurable ROI.

    “With new data-free trends emerging, Adclick Africa is ready to offer our clients access to untapped markets with the help of data-free solutions like the Moya App.” Velly Bosega, Adclick Africa CEO

    With the Moya app, advertisers will be able to reach a mobile audience that rivals WhatsApp and other messenger platforms, giving marketers an opportunity to reach the lower-income market consumers online. Moya app offers an additional audience engagement channel to Google and Facebook that engages the mass-market audience at scale digitally.

    Adclick Africa is at the forefront of data-free technology, delivering innovative digital performance marketing that helps build better experiences for both brands and consumers.

    As a full-service digital agency, we offer a wide range of services to add to your marketing mix. Choose from Wi-Fi campaigns, data-free ads, Google ads, programmatic ads, and social media for your next campaign.

    Click here to learn more about data-free advertising from Adclick Africa.

    NextOptions
    Adclick Africa
    Adclick Africa is a performance digital marketing agency that drives results, increases lead generation, enhances your brand awareness and delivers ROI to organisations.
    Read more: Velly Bosega, AdClick Africa



    Related

    Adclick Africa has just released their Digital Marketing Trends guide for 2022
    Adclick AfricaAdclick Africa has just released their Digital Marketing Trends guide for 202219 Apr 2022
    2022 SEO Checklist for all businesses
    Adclick Africa2022 SEO Checklist for all businesses7 Apr 2022
    Business plug: Fast and convenient way to find service providers near you
    Oak VenturesBusiness plug: Fast and convenient way to find service providers near you8 Mar 2022
    Synergise with digital-out-of-home advertising
    Oak VenturesSynergise with digital-out-of-home advertising5 Oct 2021
    Go from zero to 1,000 customers
    Oak VenturesGo from zero to 1,000 customers30 Aug 2021
    Adclick Africa helps South African SMEs comply with the PoPI Act before deadline
    Adclick AfricaAdclick Africa helps South African SMEs comply with the PoPI Act before deadline1 Mar 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz